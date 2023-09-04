Emily Chapman looked east, west, north and south for a job coaching basketball before finding the Wright spot.
The former Fairland High School all-state guard was hired by Wright State, her alma mater, as an assistant on Aug. 23. Chapman will serve as director of operations for head coach Kari Hoffman, for whom she played at Cedarville University before both moved to Wright State last season.
“The feeling of not being an athlete anymore is so weird,” Chapman said. “You really are starting a new journey of figuring out who you are outside of being an athlete. I mean that’s all I knew for 18 years. I knew I wanted to get into coaching at the collegiate level, whether that was as a grad assistant or another entry level position. I spent all summer reaching out to different schools, posting tweets, checking job sites, and talking with coaches.”
Chapman said not knowing where, or whether, she would coach was stressful. She said she relied on God to place her where He wanted.
“A lot of no’s and a lot of waiting around,” Chapman said of the process.
“I definitely learned patience in the time of waiting. I knew God would lead me in the right direction, I just had to have that trust in Him. It definitely was harder at times, but He led me back to the perfect place. I was so excited when coach Hoffman let me know this job would be available.”
Chapman helped Fairland to the Final Four before playing four seasons at Cedarville and one at Wright State. A two-time All-Great Mideast Athletic Conference first-team selection and second-team All-American, Chapman scored 1,276 points with the Yellow Jackets. Chapman helped Cedarville to two GMAC regular-season championships and an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Division II Regional.
At Wright State, Chapman averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals while also leading the team in 3-point shooting percentage (.437), free throw percentage (.857) and minutes per game (30.0). She ranked fourth in the Horizon League in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5) and eighth in assists per game. On Dec. 11, Chapman scored 18 points against renowned power Tennessee.
“The coaching staff, I’ve known since I was basically in middle school,” Chapman said.
“And I played for them for four years. I also will only be a couple hours from my hometown and from my boyfriend, who took a teaching and coaching position at Seymour High School in Indiana. So it all just aligned and work out so perfectly.”
The former Dragons star said she is eager to learn.
“I know I will learn so much as I take on this new role, not only as a coach but also as a person,” Chapman said. “This new chapter of life will be full of ups and downs, but I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity and the experience I will get with this program.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
