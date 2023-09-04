The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Emily Chapman looked east, west, north and south for a job coaching basketball before finding the Wright spot.

The former Fairland High School all-state guard was hired by Wright State, her alma mater, as an assistant on Aug. 23. Chapman will serve as director of operations for head coach Kari Hoffman, for whom she played at Cedarville University before both moved to Wright State last season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

