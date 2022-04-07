ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Emily Chapman's coaches at Fairland High School said since her freshman season that she was a NCAA Division I player.
They were right. The 5-foot-5 sharpshooting senior guard transferred from Division II Cedarville University to Wright State to take advantage of her extra year of eligibility. The Raiders are led by former Cedarville head coach Kari Hoffman.
"I'm just really excited for her," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said, adding that Chapman plays well beyond her size. "She has a chance to prove herself. There is no question her skill level and IQ will fit right in at Wright State."
Chapman starred with the Yellowjackets, scoring 1,276 points and issuing 305 assists. In 107 games, she averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Last season, Chapman scored 15.9 points per game and averaged 2.6 assists while shooting 45% from the floor and 44% from 3-point range in earning all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference first-team honors. She also made 88% of her free throws.
"I'm thankful and excited for this next step in my basketball journey," Chapman said, adding she's thrilled that Cedarville teammate Isabelle Bolender is transferring with her. "I'm ready to prove myself. The coaching staff I'm going to knows me as a player and will push me to be my very best."
Hoffman said she is thrilled to land Chapman, a first-team All-Ohio selection who helped Fairland to the state Final Four as a freshman and was The Herald-Dispatch player of the year as a senior.
"Emily has a lot to offer at the guard position," Hoffman said. "She is a high-IQ player and very a savvy playmaker. She also had great success at Cedarville and will be an important piece in the success of our Raider family."
Chapman said she considered other schools and joked that those "five minutes from beaches in Florida may have caught my attention," but Wright State was the perfect fit.
"I know the coaches and they know me as a player and a person," she said. "They will build me up on the court and off. They will hold me to a standard to be successful in basketball and in life. I know they want what's best for me for the next year and years to come."
Chapman said she is thankful for Cedarville, a Baptist university in Ohio.
"Cedarville will forever hold a place in my heart," Chapman said. "Coach Hoffman told little freshman me this place would would change my life and it did. My faith has grown in so many different ways. I've made friendships that will last a lifetime and I've learned so many lessons. It was a great four years."