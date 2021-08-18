ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Landon Roberts isn’t one to wrap his driver around a tree or fling his putter into a pond.
A poor shot or missed putt usually results in nothing more than a sigh, smile or a shrug from the Fairland High School junior golfer.
“I just love the game,” Roberts said. “It’s just fun and it makes everybody happy. Don’t get too mad and whatever you do, you do.”
What Roberts usually does is shoot low scores and win tournaments. He was 2-under-par at the talent-laden Duke Ridgely Invitational at Guyan Golf & Country Club last week, but strong thunderstorms washed out the event before it could be completed. He faced an eight-foot birdie putt on No. 11 when the horn sounded calling all golfers off the course.
“A lot of really good players, here,” Roberts said of the Ridgely tournament. “Jack Michael, Cameron Jarvis, a bunch of Guyan guys battling it out. It’s fun.”
Roberts shot 1-under, 71, at the Portsmouth Invitational a week earlier to finish second at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Club.
“I hit a few fairways and made some putts,” Roberts said of the Portsmouth Invitational. “My drives were working and my irons were working, too.”
In recent seasons, Fairland would have been in the hunt to win, if not be the favorite, in many of its tournaments. Hanna Shrout and Clayton Thomas, however, graduated and play for Marshall University, leaving Roberts as the Dragons No. 1 player ahead of a less-experienced group of teammates.
“It’s definitely tough,” Roberts said of not having Shrout and Thomas on the roster. “I think I have the skill to make it to state this year. Our team isn’t as good as it has been, but I think we have a good shot to win the (Ohio Valley) conference.”
Roberts has won several tournaments and finished near the top in some bigger events. He was the player of the year in 13-14 division of the Callaway Junior Tournament at the Greenbrier. He won a tournament at Hurricane, West Virginia, and placed second at a large tournament in Columbus. Roberts was the medalist in the Tri-State Junior Golf Association opener last season.
The easy going 17-year-old said he feels no pressure despite being Fairland’s No. 1 golfer. He said he reminds himself that golf is merely a game akin to other activities he enjoys.
“I like to fish and have fun with my friends,” Roberts said. “There are a lot of similarities in golf and fishing. Some days you don’t catch anything, you get hung up on a stump. Some days you catch something every other cast. Golf can be like that, but I love golf. I golf every day.”
Roberts said he’d like to follow Shrout and Thomas as Dragons who went on to play after high school.
“I’d love to play in college and pursue this as far as I can take it,” said Roberts, who plans to major in business.
As for college recruiting, Roberts said he’s not worried about that.
“You just shoot your scores and whatever happens happens,” Roberts said. “You try to get your name out there, play bigger tournaments. You don’t always have to win. Play your best and hope somebody picks you up.”
Still, Roberts want sot play in college and strives to improve his game.
“I’ve improved most on my fairway irons, long irons,” Roberts said. “I birdied three par-3s (during the Ridgely event). I can always work on putting. I’d like to gain some strength off the tee, too.”