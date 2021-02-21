PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Trailblazing a path via the solo route is never easy, but with hard work and a dedicated attitude the effort is often worth it when one sees the results.
Trenton Fuller, who competed as Fairland's first-ever high school bowler last year and did so successfully by qualifying for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II State Tournament, is the latest in another great line of bowlers to come out of the Proctorville, Ohio, area. The current high school senior has plans to sign with Shawnee State on Tuesday, where he'll follow additional Lawrence County hands, such as Ironton's Matt Ball, to come out of the program.
"It means a lot," Fuller said. "I've always wanted to continue bowling past high school, so to see it finally come true is a dream come true for me."
Fuller, who began bowling in 2013 and continued honing his game off of current Professional Bowling Association (PBA) talents and Missouri natives Kyle Sherman and Brad Miller, made a statement from the time he began repping the Fairland colors by qualifying out of district competition with a three-game 584.
The junior, with help from several positive influences around the local bowling scene, then upped his game at the OHSAA Division II State Tournament, notching a three-game 586 by bowling consistently (189, 199 and 198 respectively) en route to an impressive 33rd place finish in the 200-bowler field.
"It was great forging that path," Fuller said. "I'll be honest: in my run to the state tournament, I felt like the underdog the entire time. To be considered an underdog throughout the tournament and not being widely known at the beginning was awesome. I believe that being the underdog last year helped, since I had no weight on my shoulders as I had nothing to live up to. The best feeling was walking into the state tournament and knowing that I was representing the small town of Proctorville as well as the school of Fairland."
Since then, however, Fuller's only continued to improve, with the help of individuals such as Kyle Arthur and Ray Clark among others. A month following the conclusion of his first official high school season, Fuller bowled his first career 300 game at the Pepsi/West Virginia Open in Parkersburg, W. Va. en route to notching a three-game 659 and a seventh-place finish in the tournament.
At Shawnee State, he'll look to continue a growing amount of local products who have called the SSU bowling program home, including Ball, Brad Simpkins and Cameron Walker.
Beyond bowling, however, the game is simply a means to a greater goal -- that of obtaining a college degree.
"My academic goal is to try and keep a 4.0 GPA in college," Fuller said. "Athletically, I plan on doing the best that I can to help the team win, and learn from the mistakes that I made."