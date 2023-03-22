The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland’s Tomi Hinkle (23) readies to pass while she moves across the court as the Fairland High School girl’s basketball team takes on Chesapeake on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Fairland senior guard Tomi Hinkle earned first-team honors on the Ohio Division II all state high school girls basketball team Wednesday.

A Tiffin University signee, Hinkle averaged 12 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game to lead the Dragons to a 27-1 record, the Ohio Valley Conference championship and the state semifinals.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

