Fairland senior guard Tomi Hinkle earned first-team honors on the Ohio Division II all state high school girls basketball team Wednesday.
A Tiffin University signee, Hinkle averaged 12 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game to lead the Dragons to a 27-1 record, the Ohio Valley Conference championship and the state semifinals.
Hinkle was joined on the first team by Player of the Year Dee Alexander of state champion Cincinnati Purcell Marian, Ella McMillan of Millersburg West Holmes, Peyton Mounce of Urbana, Jamisyn Stinson of Thornville Sheridan, Brooklyn Vaughn of Toledo Central Catholic, Emily Bratton of Bloom-Carroll, Carter McCray of Elyria Catholic, Lauren Gerken of Findlay Liberty-Benton, Gia Casalinova of Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Lily Bottomley of Canal Fulton Northwest.
Fairland's Bree Allen made the second team. The 6-foot junior averaged 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game. The Dragons' Kylee Bruce, a 5-11 junior, earned honorable mention after averaging 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots a game.
Matt Reel of Canfield was selected coach of the year.
In Division I, the largest classification, Sole Williams of Cincinnati Princeton was tabbed player of the year. Jeff Click of Cincinnati West Clermont was coach of the year.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
