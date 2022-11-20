ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Tomi Hinkle will remain a Dragon in green.
The Fairland High School girls basketball star signed with Tiffin University on Thursday. Both Fairland and Tiffin wear green and have a Dragon for a mascot.
There was one other similarity that sold Hinkle on the NCAA Division II college in Ohio.
"The coach, Josh Mason, reminds me a lot of Coach (Jon) Buchanan a lot and I already loved him from the start," Hinkle said, comparing Tiffin's coach to Fairland's. "It's a great environment up there. I just love the way it looks. It's a really compact school. Everything is right there. You don't have to walk far."
A first-team All-Southeast District selection as a junior, Hinkle averaged 16.2 points to lead the Dragons to a 25-3 record and the Division III Elite Eight. She said she thinks Fairland, which graduated no one and has added a talented group of freshmen, can contend for a state title after moving up to Division II this season.
Hinkle drew interest from several programs and said she's glad to have the recruiting process finished.
"I never worried about that," Hinkle said of the pressure to perform with college coaches watching her from the stands. "Even before people were watching me, I just played the way I play and it was fun."
Hinkle said she hopes to push for significant playing time right away at Tiffin, 55 miles southeast of Toledo. She said she likes the fast-paced style the college Dragons use.
Tiffin also recently offered Hinkle's teammate Bree Allen, a junior, a scholarship.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
