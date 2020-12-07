HUNTINGTON -- Gavin Hunt and Austin Stapleton not only are among of the premier high school football players in the Tri-State, but in all of Ohio.
Hunt, a 6-foot, 165-pound senior wide receiver from Fairland, and Stapleton, a 5-10, 245-pound senior running back from Coal Grove, were named first-team all-state in Division VI on Monday.
Hunt caught 50 passes for an Ohio Valley Conference-leading 1,544 yards this season to help the Dragons to an 8-2 record and a spot in the Region 23 championship game. Stapleton led the OVC in rushing attempts, with 207 for 1,374 yards to lead the Hornets to the Region 23 semifinals.
Fairland offensive lineman Casey Hudson, a 6-4, 220-pound junior, was named to the second team. Hayden Harper, a 5-11, 205-pound senior running back from Rock Hill, was a third-team selection, as were defensive ends Jordan Williams (6-2, 220, senior) of Fairland and Ben Compliment (6-3, 225, senior) of Coal Grove.
Honorable-mention picks included offensive linemen Kye Robinson (6-2, 250, senior) and Tucker Meadows (6-5, 255, senior) of Coal Grove; Rock Hill offensive lineman Jacob Schwab (6-3, 230, senior); defensive lineman Levi Niece (5-7, 180, junior) and Eli Petterson (6-1, 185, junior), as well as defensive back Luke Leith (6-3, 185, senior) of Symmes Valley; and linebacker J.D. Brumfield (6-foot, 205, junior) and defensive back Zander Schmidt (6-foot, 170, junior) of Fairland.
Senior quarterback Myles Blasingame of Coldwater and junior QB Beau Brungard of New Middletown Springfield shared offensive player of the year honors. Junior linebacker Jake Hurst of Mechanicburg was defensive player of the year. Clarence Daniels of Africentric and John Penwell of Frankfort Adena were coaches of the year.
In Division VII, honorable-mention selections included Green senior wide receiver Ethan Huffman and Portsmouth Notre Dame senior running back Logan Emnett and sophomore defensive lineman Carter Campbell.
Kale Long, a senior running back from DeGraff Riverside was offensive player of the year. Defenisve player of the year was Cameron Hollobaugh, a senior linebacker from Warren John F. Kennedy. Chris Schmidt of New Bremen was coach of the year.