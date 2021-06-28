Continuing her athletic career beyond high school wasn’t just a choice of colleges but of sport for Emma Marshall.
The Fairland High School multisport star chose track/cross country at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. She also had basketball offers, including from Kentucky Christian University in Grayson.
“I decided it was the best fit for me,” Marshall said of SSU. “I know a lot of the girls on the team and the coach is really nice.”
Marshall was one of the more-versatile athletes in the Tri-State and all of Ohio, having starred in track, cross country, basketball, golf and football. Yes, football. Marshall was the Dragons’ kicker the last two seasons and is known for booting the game-winning 27-yard field goal with no time left to lift Fairland to a 30-28 victory over Nelsonville-York on Oct. 24, 2020 in the second round of the Division VI playoffs.
“It was a really tough decision between that and basketball,” Marshall said. “I decided to go with running. It’ll be interesting. I’ll finally do running by itself and not with a another sport combined with it. It’ll be exciting to see what I can do without anything else.”
Fairland track and cross country coach Chuck Wentz said Marshall will perform well.
“Shawnee is getting a natural talent who can help them go a long way in cross country and track,” Wentz said.
Marshall, whose sister, Allie, plays basketball at Cedarville University, also was Fairland’s homecoming queen.
“Shawnee got a great one,” said Dragons football coach Melvin Cunningham. “She is comfortable being uncomfortable. When she’s all-in, she’s special. I was able to witness it on a daily basis the last two years.”
SONS OF MARSHALL: Spring Valley offensive lineman Evan Ferguson, son of former Marshall guard Aaron Ferguson, received offers from Gardner-Webb, Wheeling University and Northwood University, as well as a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia University.
Spring Valley defensive back Ty Bartrum, son of Marshall assistant coach Mike Bartrum, committed to Harvard. Cam Pedro, son of former Marshall running back Glenn Pedro and a wide receiver at Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Georgia, committed to the Thundering Herd.
Jermaine Wiggins Jr., whose dad played at Marshall, Georgia and in the NFL, committed to the University of Arizona.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Marshall University and Radford offered Man basketball star Austin Ball. Ashland point guard Colin Porter visited Western Kentucky on Saturday. Ironton tight end Ashton Duncan visited Miami (Ohio). Russell basketball standout Shaelyn Steele visited Louisville.
Gallia Academy tackle Isaac Clary visited Virginia Tech. Ashland linebacker Eric Billups picked up an offer from Rose-Hulman. Chesapeake basketball star Levi Blankenship was offered by Waynesburg and Washington & Lee. Alderson Broaddus offered Nitro quarterback Trevor Lowe.
Cabell Midland girls basketball standout Rylee Allie was offered by Alice Lloyd College, which also signed Portsmouth West track star Rhett Estep. West Virginia State offered Gilmer County quarterback Ean Hamric. The University of Cincinnati offered Parkersburg quarterback Bryson Singer.
Former Fairview basketball player Noah King committed to Toccoa Falls (Georgia) College. Ohio University and Radford offered George Washington basketball standout Ben Nicol. Ashland offensive lineman J.J. Jones picked up an offer from Centre College.
West Virginia State offered Huntington High linemen Donovan Garrett and Maxwell Wentz, as well as South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn and defensive tackle Jayson Barnett. Clarksburg Notre Dame basketball star Jaidyn West visited Davidson, Robert Morris and West Virginia.
Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland visited Harvard. South Charleston defensive back Duane Harris was offered by Wheeling. WVU offered Parkersburg quarterback Bryson Singer. Minford’s Drew Skaggs signed to run track at the University of Rio Grande.
Rock Hill football standout Brayden Malone picked up an offer from Capital University.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Charleston Catholic and Marshall University basketball guard Robby Williams transferred too Collin College, a junior college in Plano, Texas.
Fairland hired Tara Hall as girls soccer coach and Nikki Hayes as softball coach. Adam Cox is the new baseball coach at New Boston. Former Cabell Midland girls basketball assistant Caitlyn Carper was hired as an assistant at Vinton County.
The Ohio Valley Conference is taking applications for assignor of officials for baseball and softball. For more information, contact league president Sam Gue at sgue@rockhill.org. Mark Brown of Russell, Kentucky, was a finalist for the Kentucky high school volleyball official of the year.
Former Russell coach Carol Stevens was inducted into the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Chip Arnett is the new head football coach at Fairview Middle. Man basketball star Austin Ball has reclassified to the class of 2023 and transferred to The Miller School in Albemarle, Virginia.