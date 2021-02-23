ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Double-doubles are nothing new for Jacob Polcyn, but doubling over in pain was.
The Fairland 6-foot-4 senior center struggled game after game with knee pain and stiffness, an odd side effect of COVID-19, that prevented him from fully bending. The ailment limited Polcyn’s ability to run and jump, leaving him less effective on the basketball court.
“It was frustrating because there was nothing I could do about it,” Polcyn said. “When I tried to bend them it hurt. At first they thought it was patellar tendinitis, then Osgood-Schlatter from growing. It settled in the joints. It was two or three weeks. I’m getting back to it, now. “
Opponents noticed, but couldn’t pinpoint why the big man wasn’t playing as usual. Polcyn scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Jan. 5 in an 82-39 victory over Chesapeake. In the rematch on Feb. 3, Polcyn scored four points and pulled down four rebounds in a 78-46 triumph. On Feb. 6, Polcyn didn’t score in a 43-40 loss to South Point. In the rematch on Saturday, Polcyn scored 11 in a 55-45 win.
The Dragons are 16-4, ranked 10th in the state in Division III and won the Ohio Valley Conference with a 13-1 record. They earned the top seed in postseason play and will entertain Portsmouth (8-10) at 7 p.m., Friday in a sectional final. To make another deep playoff run — Fairland reached the Elite Eight last year before the season was halted because of COVID-19 — the Dragons need a healthy Polcyn, the team’s third-leading scorer and No. 2 rebounder.
“Jacob’s finally about healthy,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “He’s a big part of what we do. If he doesn’t play well, we don’t play well.”
That Fairland was in quarantine for two weeks forced the Dragons to reschedule eight games in 16 days. That strenuous schedule was tough for everyone, especially Polcyn.
“No one really knew how do you treat it,” Speed said of Polcyn’s knee problem. “We’ve tried to ease him back in and playing back to back games hasn’t been good for him.”
Polcyn, though, is almost back to full strength. He scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds Monday, despite playing against Gallia Academy’s 6-foot-8, 305-pound center Isaac Clary, as Fairland won 65-37.
Polcyn also starred in soccer as a goalkeeper, making his 500th career save last season and earning second-team all-state honors. He said he considered playing soccer or basketball in college, but instead will forego sports in and take his 4.72 grade point average to pursue a civil engineering degree likely at Ohio State, Dayton or West Virginia.
In the meantime, he’ll try to help Fairland go as far as it can in the postseason with hopes of at least matching the 2017 team’s Final Four appearance.
“We’ve always played together,” Polcyn said of he and his teammates. “We don’t have that selfishness and that makes us a better team.”