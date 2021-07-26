ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The 2021 Herald-Dispatch Tri-State boys high school basketball player of the year has selected a college.
Fairland’s Aiden Porter, a 6-foot-1, 155-pound rising senior guard, committed to the University of Rio Grande on Sunday. He chose the Red Storm over several programs, including Fairmont State, Cedarville and Walsh.
“Thanks to everyone who was a part of this journey in my life,” Porter said. “I’m 1,000 percent committed to Rio Grande and can’t wait for this next chapter in my life.”
Porter has helped the Dragons to a 63-11 record the last three seasons, a trio of Ohio Valley Conference championships and to the Division III Elite Eight each of the last two seasons.
A first-team all-state selection and Southeast District player of the year last season, Porter averaged 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game as a junior.
As a sophomore, Porter averaged 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals. His freshman season, Porter averaged 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game.
Porter surpassed the 1,000-point mark last season and is on track to become Fairland’s all-time leading scorer. Nathan Hughes set the boys record of 1,437 points in 1994. Julie Curry owns the girls and school’s all-time mark at 1,487 points, set in 1988.
While Porter’s offensive numbers are gaudy, he has built a reputation with his defense. He is tasked with guarding the opponent’s leading scorer each game.
“He’s a special player,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said of Porter. “He plays hard the entire game and continues to get better.”
Porter thanked God, his coaches, teammates and fiends for “making me better every day and pushing me” and Rio Grande’s coaches for offering him a scholarship.
Red Storm coach Ryan Arrowood said he is excited to land Porter.
“A.P. brings athleticism, toughness and a winning spirit on and off the court,” Arrowood said. “I’m so excited to have him and his family in our program.”
