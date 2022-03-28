HUNTINGTON — Fairland’s Aiden Porter repeated as a member of the All-Ohio Division III high school boys basketball first team on Monday.
The 6-foot-1 senior guard who signed with the University of Rio Grande averaged 22.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals last season to help the Dragons to a 20-6 record, the Region 11 semifinals and a seventh consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Porter was joined on the first team by Rayvon Griffith of Cincinnati Taft; Tim Stewart of Cincinnati Mariemont; Jack Kenneally of Elyria Catholic; Bobby Ray of Jefferson Area; Logan Stotzer of Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley; Dailyn Swain of Columbus Africentric; Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf; Mason Studer of North Robinson Colonel Crawford; and Kevin Moore of Campbell.
Several other local players were honored. Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake, Mason Kazee of South Point and Coulter Cleland of Meigs earned special mention. Local standouts earning honorable mention included Braden Schreck and Ty Perkins from Ironton; Caleb Schneider from South Point; Ben Bragg from Chesapeake; J.D. Thacker from Fairland; Owen Johnson from Coal Grove; Owen Hankins from Rock Hill; Jance Lambert from River Valley; Dariyonne Bryant and Kenny Sanderlin from Portsmouth; and Eli Swords from Wheelersburg.
Swain was named player of the year. Todd Boblitt of Bluffton was tabbed coach of the year.
In Division IV, Levi Sampson of Green made the second team. Brayden Webb of Symmes Valley and Brayden Hammond of South Gallia were special-mention picks.
Levi Best from Symmes Valley earned honorable mention.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
