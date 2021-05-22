HUNTINGTON — On a squad dominated by high-scoring guards, appropriately The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Boys High School Basketball Team is led by a do-everything player.
Fairland 6-foot-1 junior guard Aiden Porter is the newspaper’s 2020-2021 player of the year on a team loaded with talent. Porter averaged 22.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in earning first-team All-Ohio Division III honors. Porter made 57.6 percent of his shots, including 35.3 percent from 3-point range, and 80 percent of his free throws.
Porter also is known for his tremendous defense, which sets him apart from other scorers. He led the Dragons to their sixth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship and to the Elite 8 for the second time in as many seasons.
“He’s a special player,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said of Porter. “He plays hard the entire game and gets better each year. He always guards the other team’s best player. I can’t say enough about A.P.”
Porter’s non-stop hustle reminds some of former Marshall University star John Taft and has attracted numerous college recruiters.
Porter scored his 1,000th point early in his junior season and is on pace to surpass Fairland boys and girls record holders Nathan Hughes (1,437 points) and Julie Curry (1,487).
“All of it is because we play together as a team and the coaches get us ready,” Porter said of his and the Dragons’ success.
Porter edged fellow H-D first-team junior guards Cole Villers of Ashland and Chandler Schmidt of Cabell Midland for the top honor. Villers scored 22.7 points and grabbed 5.1 rebounds per game to lead the Tomcats to the state tournament. Schmidt helped the Knights to the state tournament by averaging 19.9 points per game.
Fairland sharp-shooting guard and dazzling passer Clayton Thomas joined his teammate on the first team. Thomas, who signed to play golf at Marshall University, averaged 13 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while hitting 36.8 percent of his 3-point shots. Kirk Pence, a senior guard from Raceland also made the squad. Pence, a Glenville State College signee, averaged 24.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.
Another pair of Ohio Valley Conference guards joined Porter on the first team. Chesapeake junior Levi Blankenship scored 14.6 points per game and South Point senior Austin Webb 14.4 Webb, a West Liberty University recruit, scored his 1,000th career point and grabbed his 500th career rebounds last season.
The first team isn’t all guards and its big men are stellar. Spring Valley 6-4 junior Corbin Page, committed to West Virginia University to play football, averaged 20.6 points and 11 rebounds per game. Cabell Midland 6-4 senior K.K. Siebert averaged 13.9 points and 10 rebounds. Huntington High’s Amare Smith scored 12.9 points per game.
The H-D second team is nearly as talented as the first unit and certainly is bigger. Lincoln County 6-6 senior John Blankenship, a University of Charleston signee, averaged 17.9 points per game. He is Levi Blankenship’s cousin. Ashland guard Colin Porter averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game to make the team.
Huntington High’s Jaylen Motley, a 5-11 junior averaged 10.1 points per game and was a pesky defensive presence, which describes Hurricane’s 5-9 junior Nas’Jaih Jones, who scored at a 13.3-point clip. Tolsia’s Jess Muncy is a 5-10 3-point specialist and one of the more-athletic players on the squad.
Jaxon Manning, a 6-foot junior, averaged 23.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He is the latest in a long line of star guards from Fairview. Russell junior Brady Bell brings size at 6-6 and averaged 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. No one on the team is bigger than Gallia Academy 6-8, 305-pound sophomore Isaac Clary, who averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. River Valley’s 6-6 senior Jordan Lambert scored 22.2 points per game and Symmes Valley’s 6-4 senior Luke Leith 17.9.
The All Tri-State coach of the year is Ty Holmes of Huntington High. Holmes led the Highlanders to a 12-4 record and the Class AAAA semifinals of the state tournament. Holmes won out over a strong field of contenders that included J.J. Martin of Cabell Midland, Jason Mays of Ashland, Rodney Plumley of Lincoln County, Nathan Speed of Fairland and Travis Wise of South Point.