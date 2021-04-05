HUNTINGTON — Fairland High School boys basketball star Aiden Porter was named first-team All-Ohio Division III on Monday.
Porter was one of several local players honored on various levels of the squad.
The 6-foot-1 junior guard averaged 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game last season in helping the Dragons to a 20-5 record and the Elite Eight, as well as to their sixth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship. Porter was regarded as one of the state’s better defenders, often being assigned to opponents’ leading scorer.
Porter surpassed the 1,000-point mark on Feb. 6 during a 35-point performance in a 71-34 victory over Rock Hill. The Southeast District player of the year, Porter is on pace to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Local players earning special mention included, Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake, Austin Webb of South Point and Jordan Lambert of River Valley. Blankenship, a 5-11 junior averaged 14.6 points per game. Webb, a 6-3 senior who signed with West Liberty, scored 14.4 points per contest. Lambert, a 6-6 senior, averaged 22.2 points per game.
Locals earning honorable mention were Clayton Thomas of Fairland, Nakyan Turner of South Point, Tait Matney of Coal Grove, J.J. Truitt of Wheelersburg and Erickson Barnes and Trent Hacker of Ironton.
In Division IV, Kyle Sexton of New Boston was named player of the year. The 6-5 senior averaged 21.4 points per game to lead the Tigers to the state championship game. Quentin Rogers of Richmond Heights and Josh Sagester of New Madison Tri-Village shared coach of the year honors.
Sexton’s teammate, Tanner Voiers, made the third team. Levi Sampson of Green, J.C. Damron of Ironton St. Joe and Luke Leith of Symmes Valley were special-mention selections.
Honorable-mention picks included, Brayden Hammond and Jaxxin Mabe of South Gallia, 6-5, sr., 17.9, Jimmy Mahlmeister of Ironton St. Joe, Ethan Huffman of Green and De’Von Jones of New Boston.
The first team featured, Kalen Etzler of Convoy Crestview, Blake Reynolds of Columbus Grove, Johnny Browning of Malvern, Christian Duniver of Sarahsville Shenandoah, Layne Sarver of New Madison Tri-Village, Aidan Reichert of Jackson Center, Chris Peoples of Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, Jalen Wenger of Dalton, and Cam Hollobaugh of Warren JFK.
Making the second team was, Josh Thorbahn of Ottoville, Bede Lori of Caldwell, Trent Koning of Cedarville, Jacob Pleiman of Botkins, Gi’Marrion Jones of Cincinnati College Prep Academy, Jamail Spivey Jr. of Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, Josiah Harris of Richmond Heights, Gavin Dobbins of Elyria Open Door, Brock Unger of Sugar Grove Berne Union, Blake Guffey of Trimble, and Jake Portolese of McDonald.
The third team was made up of Nick Winslow of Norwalk St. Paul, Cole McWhinnie of Toledo Christian, Dylan Hughes of Rockford Parkway, Will Schlabach of Berlin Hiland, Deanza Duncan of Hamilton New Miami, Jonathan Riddle of Legacy Christian, Tre Munson of Cincinnati College Prep Academy, Jamarr Talbert Jr. of Richmond Heights, Mason Purvis of Millersport, and Hunter Smith of Federal Hocking.