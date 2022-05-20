ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A golfer turned a soccer kid into a college basketball player.
Fairland basketball star Aiden Porter signed Friday to play at the University of Rio Grande. The 6-foot-1 senior guard credited another former Dragons standout, current Marshall University golfer Clayton Thomas, for making him one of the premier basketball players in Ohio.
“I was really only a soccer player until fourth grade,” Porter said. “I really hadn’t picked up a basketball at all, then I saw all my friends make the all-star team, so I had a chip on my shoulder to get better. I started playing every day, every day, every day and about middle school, Clayton Thomas took me under his wing. I’d say he’s my biggest influence. He made me the player I am today. I can’t thank him and his family enough.”
Thomas was a star on the basketball court, too, and helped Porter become Fairland’s all-time leading scorer, with more than 1,600 points.
A two-time All-Ohio Division III first-team selection, Porter was The Herald-Dispatch player of the year each of the last two seasons. Last season, he averaged 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals to lead the Dragons to their seventh consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship and the region semifinals.
Defense, though, is what made Porter different from other high-scoring players in the Tri-State. He didn’t slack on defense to save energy on offense.
“I just kind of take it as a responsibility to be the best defensive player out there and guard the best player, no matter how big, how small, it doesn’t matter to me,” Porter said. “I want to try to be the best player on the floor, the best player I can be, no matter what. I took pride in guarding the best player.”
Porter, who said he plans to major in education with the goal of becoming a principal, picked Rio Grande over several offers from Division II, Division III and NAIA programs. Fairland coach Nathan Speed said the RedStorm is getting a steal in Porter.
“It’s amazing how much he’s grown since eighth grade, being able to score on three levels, his mid-range game, getting to the rim, his 3-point shot,” Speed said. “His ability to see the floor has gotten so much better. It doesn’t surprise me he’s going to college to play basketball. He’s meant a lot to us because of his leadership by his actions.”
Rio Grande offered Porter shortly after his junior season ended.
“I knew from that point that I wanted to go there,” Porter said. “Coach (Ryan) Arrowood and I have always had a good relationship. I just went through the process and weighed everything. After AAU was over, I called Coach Arrowood and told him I was coming. I just knew it was where I needed to be.”