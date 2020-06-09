Essential reporting in volatile times.

LESAGE — Proctorville, Ohio, golfer Landon Roberts’ summer is off to a strong start.

Roberts won medalist honors at the 47-player Tri-State Junior Golf Tour tournament Thursday at Riviera Country Club. The event was the first for the TSJGA this season.

Roberts, playing in the Boys 13-15 Division, shot even-par 70 for the low score of the day. He topped runner-up Titus McGlone by nine strokes in the division.

Bre Boggs, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, shot 80 to win the Girls 13-18 Division. Carley Cullop shot 88 to finish second.

Hunter Messer, of Ashland, took the Boys 16-18 championship, shooting 78, one stroke better than Clayton Ison.

Dylan White, of Russell, Kentucky, won the Boys 7-9 title, shooting 47. Gatlin Hale shot 51 to place second.

Bryant Stephens, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, shot 36 to win the Boys 10-12 Division, two strokes ahead of Brock Brown.

On Monday, the TSJGA Tour will continue at Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio.

