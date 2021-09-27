Fairland High School golfer Landon Roberts hits a drive during the Ohio Valley Conference golf tournament Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio. Roberts was named the OVC golfer of the year.
HUNTINGTON -- Fairland High School golfer Landon Roberts was named the Ohio Valley Conference golfer of the year.
Roberts shot 3-over par, 75, to win medalist honors at the OVC tournament Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio.
Roberts was joined on the team by teammate Jeremiah Fizer; Chesapeake's Jackson McComas and Carter Collins; Coal Grove's Luke Jenkins and Landon Johnson; Gallia Academy's Laith Hamid, Beau Johnson, Hunter Cook and Will Hendrickson, Ironton's Matt Sheridan and South Point's Brayden Sexton.
Cam Mayo of Fairland and Cody Bowman of Gallia Academy were honorable-mention selections.
Gallia Academy won the OVC team championship.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
