Chesapeake's Addison Maynard (44), right, attempts to catch out Fairland's Hailey Sammons (15) at first base as the Fairland High School softball team takes on Chesapeake on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Proctorville.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hailey Sammons has a habit of breaking bats, and on Monday she was using a brand new one.
Sammons, a junior for Fairland’s softball team, gave the new bat a workout going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in in the Dragons’ 14-4 win over arch-rival Chesapeake at Jim Bailey Field.
After falling behind a 6-1 through two innings, the Panthers clawed back to cut the deficit to 6-4. Sammons said she hits the ball too hard, causing her to break the bats.
“It’s my eighth bat in five years,” said Sammons whose double came in the bottom of the fourth with Fairland leading by two.
“To be honest, I don’t know what happened,” Sammons said of the at bat that helped Fairland (5-3 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to the win. “It just woke a fire in me, and I just got really mad, crowded the plate, and just hoped for the best.”
By comparison, Sammons’ senior teammate Ciarra Lyon hasn’t broken any bats, but was just as effective. Lyon was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
“This game just came from a lot of practice and a lot of work,” Lyon said.
Fairland head coach Nikki Hayes said Sammons’ and Lyon’s performances on Monday have been common for the pair in the Dragons’ last few games. With some injuries to two key starters, Hayes said Sammons and Lyon picked a good time to get hot with Ironton on Wednesday, Portsmouth on Friday, and Gallia Academy ahead on the schedule.
“We’re hitting that stretch of the OVC where it’s a must win situation,” Hayes said.
Kaylee Salyer earned the win. Salyer allowed eight hits to Chesapeake (3-6, 0-3) but also struck out eight.
“Just too many errors today,” Panthers head coach Justin Adkins said. “They hit it where we weren’t and when they hit it at us, we booted it.”
A Chesapeake error gave Fairland one of its two runs in the first inning. Then, after the Panthers answered with a run in the top of the second, another error in the bottom of the second led to one of the Dragons’ four runs that inning.
An RBI double by Rachael Bishop in the third got the Panthers to within 6-2. Three singles by Chesapeake in the fourth led to two runs that appeared to put Adkins’ team back in the game at 6-4.
Sammons and Lyon then helped Fairland end the game in fifth inning with eight unanswered runs over the final two frames. Katie Dehart also helped the Dragons with a three-RBI game, all coming in the first two innings on a pair of singles.
CHESAPEAKE 011 20 — 4 8 4
FAIRLAND 240 35 — 14 11 1
Webb, Perkins (2), Maynard (5) and Bishop; Salyer and Black.
