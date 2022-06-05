ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland pitcher/right fielder Tyler Sammons was named Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball player of the year Friday.
Sammons, who has signed to play at Salem University, helped the Dragons to a 21-6 record and a spot in the Division III, Region 11 championship game, as well as the OVC title and 12-2 league record.
“Tyler has meant a lot to us,” said Fairland’s Michael Hill, who was named the league’s coach of the year. “We’re going to miss him.”
Sammons was joined on the league’s first team by teammates Blake Trevathan, shortstop Brycen Hunt, second baseman Alex Rogers and catcher Cooper Cummings.
Hill was named coach of the year for the second time in three seasons.
Also making the first team were Zane Loveday, Maddux Camden and Cole Hines from runner-up Gallia Academy; Trevor Kleinman, Jon Wylie and Nate Bias from Ironton; Daewin Spence, Tyler Duncan and Drew Roe from Portsmouth; Isaiah Kelly and Tyler Brammer from Rock Hill; Hayden Blankenship and J.D. Daniels from Chesapeake; Blaine Freeman from South Point; and Connor Harrison from Coal Grove.
Honorable-mention selections included Niko Kiritsy and Blaze Perry of Fairland; Dalton Mershon and Beau Johnson of Gallia Academy; Peyton Aldridge and Brady Moatz of Ironton; Vinnie Lonardo and Reade Pendleton of Portsmouth; Dylan Griffith and Trenton Williams of Rock Hill; Jonathon Brammer and Nick Wright of Chesapeake; Nakian Dawson and Brayden Hanshaw of South Point; and Landon Davis and Owen Johnson of Coal Grove.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
