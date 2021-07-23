HUNTINGTON — Zander Schmidt has experienced enough of the regional finals.
The Fairland High School athlete twice has advanced to Ohio’s Elite Eight in basketball and once in football. Now the 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker/defensive back/wide receiver in football and guard in basketball wants to advance two games further, to the state championship.
Last football season, the Dragons went 8-2. Fairland defeated Rock Hill 41-7, Nelsonville-York 30-28 and Coal Grove 27-12 in the playoffs before falling 44-7 in the Division VI, Region 23 finals at Fort Frye.
“The regional finals was a big accomplishment for us, but we’re not done,” Schmidt said last week during a 7 on 7 competition at Huntington High. “I believe state is up in the air right now and we have a very good chance. We’ve been working all summer and it’s in the back of our minds getting beat 44-7.”
Schmidt also helped Fairland to the Division III regional finals each of the last two seasons. In 2019, the Dragons went 24-2 and beat Westfall 46-29, South Point 55-43, Chesapeake 71-43 and Ridgewood 68-58 before its regional final game with Harvest Prep was canceled, along with the rest of the season, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, Fairland went 20-4 and in the playoffs dispatched Portsmouth 85-47, North Adams 70-45, Adena 56-48 and Fort Frye 68-45 before losing 50-28 to Worthington Christian in the regional title game.
Schmidt said the success on the basketball court carries over to the football field and vice versa.
“Yeah, for sure,” Schmidt said. “We’ve been very successful in basketball. We made it clear to the regional championship again. We got robbed my sophomore year by COVID. I think we’ll be back.”
Schmidt transferred from Chesapeake after his freshman year. He has drawn attention from college recruiters.
After a strong performance at Marshall University’s football camp, he picked up a preferred walk-on offer.
“It’s very eye-opening,” Schmidt said of the recruiting process. “I’m very thankful for the PWO from Marshall. I’ve been talking to some other schools, some Division II schools and a couple of Division I. I’m looking forward to going on some visits and looking at some schools. It’s super fun. I like it.”
Schmidt also like riding dirt bikes, hanging with friends and his girlfriend, as well as working out and studying for the ACT, in his spare time. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in basketball as the first man off the bench.
Schmidt has accomplished much despite having epilepsy.
“I’ve had it since the beginning of my eighth-grade year,” Schmidt said. “I take medicine and haven’t had a seizure since that one time in eighth grade.”
Schmidt said he embraces his role on a veteran Fairland football team that must replace quarterback Max Ward, now at Kentucky Christian University, and wide receiver Gavin Hunt, who signed with the University of Pikeville.
“We have a couple of leaders coming back, me, J.D. (Brumfield), Casey (Hudson),” Schmidt said. “We have a lot of good seniors coming back. It should be a good run for us and I’m really excited.”