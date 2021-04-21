ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clayton Thomas is known as one of the premier long-range basketball shooters in Ohio, but what he’s done from short range landed him a spot on the Marshall University golf team.
On Wednesday during a ceremony at Complex7, Thomas signed to play for the Thundering Herd.
“It’s a dream come true to continue my athletic career at Marshall,” said Thomas, whose brother Luke is a member of the Herd basketball team. “Thinking back on it, I never thought it would have been for golf. Now we’re here.”
Thomas averaged better than 13 points per game in basketball and helped the Dragons to a an 82-15 record, four Ohio Valley Conference titles and two Elite Eight appearances. On the golf course, where his stroke average is 73, he helped Fairland to four OVC championships and qualified for the state tournament. He shot 66 to win the OVC individual title at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club course.
Thomas made the cut for the West Virginia Open and shot 77-78-74 — 229 to finish 41st as one of the younger golfers in the field.
“Clayton’s consistent,” Fairland golf coach Bryan Ward said. “He doesn’t make mistakes. He always hits it straight and has a great mental capacity for the game. He’s dedicated and always out hitting balls.”
Ward said Thomas, who has played golf just five years, will improve. Thomas said he looks forward to becoming a better player and Rick Ellison, head professional at Guyan Golf & Country Club, helped him revamp his swing two weeks ago.
Thomas said he wants to be more consistent in his game.
“I can always learn more,” Thomas said. “I still don’t know exactly what I’m doing out there. At the end of the day you have to play consistently and that’s where I struggle right now. I can go out and shoot 4-under one day and the next day shoot 5-over. It’s finding that counterbalance and being able to play well when you’re not hitting it well.”
Thomas rarely hits poorly, but said he’s not at all satisfied with his game.
“My strength is definitely my short game,” he said. “That’s where I score. My ball striking is very, very poor.”
Ward said Thomas is too hard on himself, but likes that his standout player wants to improve.
Thomas frequently plays at Guyan, Marshall’s home course. He said he’s familiar with the Herd players and coach Matt Grobe. Thomas said he knows the college game will be a challenge and that he looks forward to it.
“I’m putting my mind on golf,” Thomas said. “I’ve never focused on golf before. I’m going to see where I can get it. I see all those guys at Guyan all the time. They’re all great guys and coach is awesome. It’s the perfect fit.”
Luke Thomas said his younger brother will be fine.
“I’ve talked to him a lot about college, about Marshall,” Luke Thomas said. “We’ve talked about the weight room, majors, getting homework done and study habits. I think he’s ready.”
Clayton said he will follow Luke in pursuing an accounting degree.
“I’ve kind of been under his wing and seen what goes on there,” Clayton said. “Watching Luke and his teammates, hanging around those guys. The basketball team is on a bigger stage than the golf team, but seeing how they act is important.”
He also said that playing basketball has aided his golf game.
“My basketball background helps me especially in playing in big tournaments in golf,” Thomas said. “In basketball, you have big games and you’re really nervous. You have people talking about it. In golf, I’m just having fun more so than in basketball, where the competitive style has helped me.”