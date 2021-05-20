ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- If cheers from the Marshall University football sideline appear to be louder when Jordan Williams make a play, it could be because his sister is the Thundering Herd's cheerleading coach.
On Wednesday, Williams, a standout defensive end from Fairland High School, signed a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall, where Taneisha Sturdavent leads the school's cheer squad.
"I had to choose from a few schools, but Marshall felt like home," Williams said during his signing ceremony at Complex7. "My sister's the head coach for cheerleading at Marshall and it will be good for my family to see us on the same field together."
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was a third-team All-Ohio selection in Division VI. Williams, who played two seasons at Hurricane High School before transferring, helped the Dragons to an 8-3 record and the region finals of the playoffs last season. Strong, fast and athletic, Williams also started on Fairland's basketball team, which reached the Elite Eight each of the last two seasons.
"He's a multisport player and has performed well," Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham, a former All-American cornerback with the Herd, said of Williams. "If you can be on the court here, you're a pretty good basketball player."
Williams, whose father Tubby played for the Detroit Lions, said he was excited to accept Marshall's offer and that he plans to get bigger in the weight room as he earns a degree in accounting.
"They contacted me two weeks ago and once I got the offer, I committed right away," said Williams, who turned down several NCAA Division II and FCS offers. "It will be a lot of hard work and lifting."
Cunningham said Marshall is getting a potential steal in Williams, who likely would have been awarded a scholarship at the major college level had injuries not sidelined him a significant portion of his last two seasons.
"I really do think they're going to be pleasantly surprised at what he can bring to the table," Cunningham said. "Very explosive hands. He's fast. Really has the ability to get after the passer. He definitely has a lot of tools. Once he gets in the weight room and gets stronger, I'm interested to see what he can do in a year or two at Marshall."
Cunningham compared Williams to former Herd walk-ons Chase Hancock and Malik Gant who went on to earn scholarships, starting jobs and all-conference honors.
"Jordan's film speaks for himself when you cut it on and see what he's capable of doing," Cunningham said. "Marshall obviously like what they saw. We're excited for him. There's always someone somewhere who's overlooked. The job of the Power 5 schools is to find those guys. Jordan can be one of those. The walk-on aspect is he was injured. When you don't have as much film to back what they assume, you have to take a risk. For every one who gets a scholarship, some fall. Some who don't get a scholarship succeed. The door has opened and he walked through. Now it's time to go to work."
Cunningham said he will miss Williams and is eager to see what he brings to the Herd.
"It's a blessing to be around him," Cunningham said. "You make the statement someone is a better person than a football player and it's easy to make. He's one of the better kids I've been around in my life. His family has done a tremendous job with him and his brothers and sister. We were blessed the day he walked in Fairland and Marshall will be blessed the day he walks in there."