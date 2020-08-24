ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For the first time in a while, Jordan Williams has a good wheel and is ready to roll.
The Fairland High School senior linebacker/running back/wide receiver said he is healthy for the first football season of his career. Williams injured his ankle three years ago at Hurricane. He transferred to Fairland last year.
“It’s good,” Williams said of his ankle. “They’re hard to heal. I’ve had trouble with it since my freshman year, but it’s all good, now.”
Williams, who is 6-foot-3, 186 pounds, gives the Dragons a weapon on both sides of the ball. Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said he looks forward to seeing Williams at full speed.
“We were limited as to what we could do with him last year, because he was injured,” Cunningham said. “We haven’t seen Jordan’s best, yet.”
Fairland went 6-4 last season before Williams transitioned to basketball, where he helped the Dragons to a 24-2 record and the Elite Eight before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dragons were scheduled to play Harvest Prep for a trip to the Final Four.
“I was heartbroken,” said Williams, who played for Hurricane’s varsity as a freshman and sophomore. “We really had a chance to win it all. We had a good game plan for Harvest Prep. Our starting five is like a starting seven.”
Williams averaged 3.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Williams can score, as he proved with 13 points vs. Columbus Bishop Ready and 12 vs. Portsmouth, but wasn’t needed to put the ball in the basket much on a team that featured numerous scorers.
Williams said he learned unselfishness from his parents.
“They taught me to share the ball, get everybody the ball,” Williams said.
Williams also inherited family athleticism. His father played for the Detroit Lions and his cousin, former Huntington High School and University of Kentucky star Patrick Patterson, plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Williams said he’s thankful for his natural ability but knows it’s not enough.
“I’m trying to get better every day,” he said.
Off the field, Williams said he enjoys attending River Ridge Church in Teays Valley, West Virginia. He plans to major in business or accounting in college.
The goal, Williams said is team-focused rather than individual honors.
“To win a championship,” Williams said. “That’s always the goal.”