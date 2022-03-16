The only person Fairmont Senior’s defenders seemed to have trouble with was Herbert Hoover freshman Dane Hatfield on Wednesday in a Class AAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal matchup.
Hatfield scored a game-high 20 points and pulled in nine rebounds but it wasn’t enough for the No. 6 seed Huskies as the No. 3 Polar Bears used their size to suppress the rest of Hoover’s offense and took a 56-47 win at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Herbert Hoover’s state tournament run ended in the quarterfinal round for the second year in a row. The Huskies finish the season at 19-7.
Fairmont Senior (22-3) moves on to the semifinals at 11:15 a.m. Friday against No. 7 Scott (17-9), which upset No. 2 Logan 65-63 Wednesday afternoon.
The Huskies had shooting trouble the whole game as Fairmont Senior’s bigs, Eric Smith, Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode, combined for seven blocks, 27 rebounds and 40 points.
“The job we did defensively was just huge,” Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said. “The two Hatfields [Dane and Devin] are very good. [Eli] Robertson is another good shooter. We thought overall we did an outstanding job on those guys. The younger Hatfield [Dane] really hurt us in the first half.”
“They’re big, obviously,” Hoover coach Josh Stricker said. “Six-foot-6, 6-foot-7, wing span longer than that. In basketball that’s dangerous. I think our guards were better, but if their guards miss their bigs can clean it up. Kudos to their coach. Tremendous job.”
It seemed like Fairmont Senior had Hoover’s shooters scouted well. Devin Hatfield and Robertson each scored 10 points while they average 12 and 16 points, respectively.
“They just got up in us,” Robertson said. “They denied everything. It was hard to get into offenses when they’re up. We just tried to improvise.”
Fairmont Senior led the entire game. The Polar Bears jumped out to a 5-0 early lead but Dane Hatfield got off to a hot start to keep the score close, scoring all of Hoover’s first 15 points. The rest of the team started 0 of 13 from the field.
Late in the second quarter, Joe Uram’s layup put the Polar Bears up 26-15 and they took a 31-21 lead going into halftime. Hatfield was 6 of 9 in the first half and the rest of the Huskies were a combined 1 of 18.
Midway through the third quarter, Fairmont Senior built its largest lead of the game, 38-23, but the Huskies responded with a 6-0 run to stay within 10 points going into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies showed some life to start the fourth quarter, forcing two turnovers in a row and using them to go on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to four points at 41-37. The Polar Bears responded with a 9-3 run to take a 52-42 lead with 1:21 remaining and held on from there.
Retton said one the keys to his team’s success was finally shutting down Dane Hatfield in the second half. He was 2 of 6 with five points in the final 16 minutes.
“We face-guarded him,” Retton said. “We told our guys ‘We don’t care where the ball is.’ That’s a big part of our defense. They want to know where the ball is. The adjustments that the players made, that’s my job to point that out but the guys get credit. It wasn’t coaching, it was playing that did it.”
Smith, who came off the bench, was Fairmont Senior’s most effective player as the 6-7 senior had three blocks and a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Goode had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Dobbs matched Goode for a team-high 15 points.
Hoover shot 18 of 54 (33.3%) as a team and Fairmont Senior was 21 of 45. The Polar Bears won the rebound battle 36-30.
Filling big shoes: With senior Devin Hatfield departing, Dane Hatfield has some big shoes to fill. On West Virginia high school basketball’s biggest stage, the younger Hatfield showed he has what it takes.
It isn’t easy for a freshman to be a rebound away from a double-double with a game-high 20 points in their first game at the Coliseum. Dane Hatfield did it against a strong defense.
“I thought I played good, just driving the ball and doing what I do,” he said. “[I was nervous] before tipoff but as soon as it tipped off [I was fine].”
Hoover loses three seniors — Devin Hatfield, Dylan Paxton and Trevor Rager — but will have seven returning juniors, including Robertson and a Dane Hatfield with a season of experience.
Devin Hatfield, who transferred to Hoover from Mingo Central in 2020, was choked up with tears when addressing the media after his final high school game.
“I have tremendous faith in these guys,” he said. “It’s been a great season and I’m truly blessed. I just thank my Lord and Savior for giving me the opportunity to play and come to a place where I grew up watching high school basketball. I got to do it with my brother and these guys who accepted me when I came here. I have the utmost faith in these guys.”
Devin will play college football at the University of Charleston in the fall.