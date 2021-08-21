HUNTINGTON - Fairmont Senior's Meredith Maier won't forget last week's phone call to Marshall women's basketball head coach Tony Kemper any time soon.
As Maier committed to Kemper, she could hear the excitement in not only his voice, but the voice of all the Herd assistants who were in the room for the call as well.
"They were ecstatic," Maier recalled. "They were so happy when I was on the phone. All three coaches were in his office. When I told them I was committing, they were very happy."
That type of reaction reinforced a connection that Maier said she had felt from the beginning in dealing with Kemper and his staff.
"It really felt like a family-oriented team," Maier said. "I felt like I fit in really well with their program and they treated me like I was part of the team before I even committed, so I think that really just helped my decision on committing there."
There is plenty of familiarity between Marshall's staff and Maier with new Herd assistants Lexie Barrier and Jenna Burdette also having played for the WV Thunder, whom Maier played for this season, under leader Scott Johnson.
In Maier, Johnson said Marshall is getting a versatile player who adds plenty to the Thundering Herd roster.
"She has a high basketball IQ," Johnson said. "Offensively, she can stretch the defense and also put it on the floor. Defensively, she can guard multiple positions."
Maier's numbers from the 2020-21 basketball season support Johnson's words.
Last year at Fairmont Senior, Maier averaged 18.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.7 steals per game while helping the Polar Bears to the Class AAA title game. Those numbers landed her as a First Team All-State selection.
Maier said her focus over the next year prior to coming to Marshall is working on her overall game with an emphasis on ball-handling, which will aid her in being a balanced player and a mismatch with her size.
"I've been down low a lot because of my size and strength, but now going into college, I need to work on using my size in more of a guard's style," Maier said. "My whole game, I can improve on, but shooting and being more guard-oriented is what I'm focused on the most."
Maier had several Division I offers, including one of Marshall's Conference USA rivals in Southern Miss, but the combination of being only a couple hours away from home and close enough for family to see her was too much to pass up.
"I think my parents are really happy with the decision because they didn't want me to go too far," Maier said. "It's close enough for me that if I need anything, they aren't too far away, but far enough that it gives me some freedom as I mature as a young adult. It was a perfect fit for me."
With the decision made, Maier's focus is now on leading Fairmont Senior to a state championship in 2021-22 - something they should be favored to do with Maier and WVU commit Marley Washenitz at the helm.
Maier's commitment adds another piece to what is shaping up as a strong Class of 2022 for Kemper and the Herd women's program.
Kemper also landed a verbal commitment from ESPN top-100 guard Sydni Scott of Cardinal O'Hara High School in Pennsylvania earlier this month.