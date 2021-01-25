WESTWOOD, Ky. -- Will Hauenreich swished a 15-foot shot at the buzzer to give Bluegrass United a 52-51 victory over Fairview in boys high school basketball.
The Eagles (1-6) led 51-50 and owned possession with 1.9 seconds to play, but couldn't get the ball inbounds to run out the clock. The Bluehawks, a team of homeschooled players from Lexington, Kentucky, inbounded the ball and Haubenreich hit a jumper to win it.
Reece Mateyoke led Bluegrass United with 17 points, J.P. Coffman and Haubenreich each scored 12 points. Jaxon Manning led Fairview with 18 points. Cody Caldwell scored 12 and Tanner Johnson 10.
The Eagles led 38-22 at halftime, but a 14-1 third-quarter run by the Bluehawks made it a close game again.
BLUEGRASS UNITED 12 10 14 16 -- 52: Duerson 7, Mateyoke 17, Coffman 12, W. Haubenreich 12, Hanssen 2.
FAIRVIEW 21 17 1 12 -- 51: Manning 18, Johnspon 10, Caldwell 12, Terry 2, Day 4, Tucker 0, Muncy 0, Adams 0.
RUSSELL 77, MENIFEE COUNTY 47: The Red Devils outscored the Wildcats 50-20 in the paint and 21-3 off the bench on their way to a triumph in Frenchburg, Kentucky.
Brady Bell scored 21 points for Russell (6-2). Griffin Downs, Charlie Jackimczuk and Carson Patrick scored 12 apiece. Joseph Bell scored 21 points and Eli Johnson 14 for Menifee County (1-7).
RUSSELL 20 16 20 21 -- 77: Bell 21, Downs 12, Wuinn 5, Jachimczuk 12, Doak 6, Moore 5, Patrick 12, Charles 4, McClelland 0, Blum 0, Abdon 0.
MENIFEE COUNTY 10 8 13 16 -- 47: Johnson 14, Craft 6, Davis 21, Ricker 3, Williams 3, Brooks 0, Hatten 0, Tackett 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Bath County's basketball game at Greenup County Monday was canceled because the Wildcats are quarantined because of COVID-19. The Musketeers picked up a home game with New Boston at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Also postponed on Monday were girls games featuring Green at Symmes Valley, Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, Portsmouth Notre Dame at New Boston, and Portsmouth West at Lucasville Valley.
Bourbon County at Ashland boys on Thursday, and Shelby County at Ashland girls on Feb. 1 were postponed because of COVID issues, which also have shut down Rowan County's girls basketball team for the third time this season.
The Kentucky 16th Region All "A" Classic boys basketball championship featuring Raceland and West Carter has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in Olive Hill.