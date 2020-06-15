Eastern Kentucky basketball without Rex Cooksey will be like Abbott without Costello, Sonny without Cher, Jordan without Pippen.
Cooksey said he’s hanging it up after 44 years, most of them at Fairview. Cooksey has impacted thousands of kids during that time, helping make them better players and more importantly better people.
He began in 1973 as an elementary school coach and quickly moved on to the high school ranks, coaching boys and girls basketball, baseball, football golf, track and field and tennis. Cooksey coached all of them well, earning area coach of the year honors in basketball, football and track.
Cooksey, 64, coached four seasons at Ashland, two at Greenup County and two at Ironton St. Joe, but will be remembered most for his time at Fairview, becoming an institution in Westwood.
The last go-around for Cooksey was Fairview’s girls basketball team, which he guided to a 21-8 record last season. Now, he said it’s time to step aside and let someone else begin a 44-year coaching career.
The veteran coach will be missed.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Poca basketball star Isaac McKneely received an offer from North Carolina State.
Grace Christian baseball standout Elijah Spurlock committed to Kentucky Christian. Raceland softball player Kierston Smith committed to Itawamba Community College. Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere picked up an offer from Ohio Dominican. West Carter pitcher Trevor Callahan committed to Morehead State.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: East Carter boys soccer coach Chris Huddle resigned.
Joseph Udoh, a 6-foot-9 center, and Bryce Myers, a 6-foot guard, have transferred from Sissonville to Nitro. The West Virginia North-South softball game is scheduled for July 9 at Buffalo High School. Josh Fahey is the new head football coach at South Point Middle School.
Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins has won two Callaway Junior Tour golf events this season. Russell sophomore Stevie McSorely was the top female finisher in the Kiwanis Run By the River Saturday in Russell, Kentucky.