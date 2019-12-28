COAL GROVE, Ohio — The top girls basketball team in the Ohio Valley Conference, Coal Grove, looked to improve on its non-conference win total as it hosted Fairview on Friday.
The Hornets, however, again failed to duplicate its OVC success as it fell to the Eagles 49-47 at Dawson-Bryant High School.
Coal Grove (7-5 overall, 6-0 OVC)) got 11 points from Jaidyn Griffith in the loss as Fairview remained undefeated on the year at 10-0.
The Hornets fell behind early in the opening period as Fairview took a 5-1 lead. Coal Grove came back to tie the game and eventually held a 10-7 lead before the Eagles’ Josey Nelson sank a 3-pointer to knot the game at 10-10 at the end of the quarter.
Then Coal Grove took control in the second quarter as Addi Dillow and Kaleigh Murphy powered the Hornets to a 24-19 halftime lead including a 3-pointer by Abby Hicks with two seconds before halftime.
Dillow, scored just eight points in the contest, but had four points in that quarter just behind Murphy’s five.
Coal Grove was unable to make an adjustment at halftime, however, and the Eagles took advantage.
Fairview’s Jordan Rakes, who scored nine points in the first half, poured in a game-high 23 points to lead Fairview to a 14-8 advantage in the third period and gave head coach Rex Cooksey’s team a signature win.
“We’ve had some big wins this year but against a team that’s undefeated in the OVC on their home court, under those circumstances and pressure, you can’t simulate that in practice,” said Cooksey who said his Eagles team was off to its best start in school history. “Coal Grove has got a heck of a nice basketball team.”
By the end of the third quarter, Fairview held a 33-32 advantage and Rakes poured it on in the fourth period. The junior guard scored 10 points in the final period to help build a seven-point advantage for the Eagles, the largest of the game for either team.
Rakes missed two free-throws down the stretch that allowed Coal Grove to rally for a 47-47 tie with 20 seconds to go. Gracie Crisp sank two foul shots with 2.2 seconds to go that set the final score.
Coal Grove will play its final non-conference opponent on Jan. 4 when it plays at Alexander. It will then resume OVC-play on Jan. 6 at Portsmouth, the only conference team the Hornets have yet to play .
FAIRVIEW 10 9 14 16 — 49: Crisp 16, Hanshaw 2, Rakes 23, Nelson 6, Meeks 2.
COAL GROVE 10 14 8 15 — 47: Holmes 2, Dillow 8, Murphy 10, Hicks 7, Harmon 9, Griffith 11.