WESTWOOD, Ky. -- Kierra Loving made 24 assists to help Fairview defeat Menifee County 25-5, 25-9, 25-4 Monday in high school volleyball.

Charlee Hobbs had 17 kills and Graycin Price seven aces for the Eagles (23-8). Fairview set a school record for victories. Menifee County fell to 3-12.

ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 3, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0: Gabby Karle made 10 assists, seven kills and four aces as the Royals (9-7) beat the Tartans 25-11, 25-9, 25-13 in Ashland. Bellamee Sparks served eight aces, made nine kills and issued six assists. Sophia Clarke had seven aces. 

EAST CARTER 3, RACELAND 0: Kaylee Robinson made 21 assists to lift the Raiders (13-12) past the host Rams (10-16) 25-14, 25-19, 25-18. Shaylin Newman made nine digs for Raceland.

Girls soccer

EAST CARTER 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Ellie Thomas scored four goals as the Raiders (14-1-2) routed the Musketeers (2-16) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emersyn Elliott scored one goal and issued three assists. Savannah Adams contributed one goal and two assists. Olivia Seasor handed out two assists and Hannah Felty one. Avery Hall, Isabella Poskas, Kinsey Rutledge and Darian Wallace also scored. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

