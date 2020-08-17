HUNTINGTON — The day many thought might never come, did.
Opening day of high school fall sports practices in West Virginia happened Monday and players and coaches were giddy, as well as cautiously optimistic the season will be played in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huntington High freshman running back Curtis Jones said he’s happy the season is underway and not just for himself.
“I was very worried we wouldn’t get to play, especially for all the seniors,” Jones said as players emerged from the HHS locker room, discussing the NBA and the NFL as they made their way to the new turf at Bob Sang Stadium.
Highlanders coach Billy Seals said he felt good about the chances fall sports would be played.
“I was optimistic the whole time,” Seals said. “That’s just my personality. I was hoping and praying our kids would get the opportunity. They deserve it. They worked really hard right up until the shutdown and even in the time off they worked really hard.”
Seals was pleased that in Gov. Jim Justice’s color-coded system, counties in green and yellow — Huntington High’s colors — were cleared to practice and play. Cabell County is yellow.
“There have been so many maps out I don’t know what’s what,” Seals joked. I go by whatever they tell me. Hopefully, we get in the green or stay in the yellow and get to play.
“We all know Gov. Justice loves Huntington High School, so he made green and yellow the two colors to be able to play. Obviously, Greenbrier East (where Justice coaches girls basketball) is green and yellow, too.”
Travis Austin, coach of the defending Class AAA state champion Huntington High golf team, said he and his team were eager to hit the course on Monday.
“We’re going to be much different from last year,” Austin said. “We’re very young. I’m excited to get started.”
Cabell Midland boys assistant soccer coach Jack DeFazio, too, was excited to be back on the field after a two-week delay.
“For me, the 42nd preseason of my coaching career,” DeFazio said. “Still as exciting today as it was so long ago. Even with so much uncertainty today, we can bring some sense of normalcy to our high school folks. Let the games begin.”
Huntington High girls head soccer coach Tony Shackelford hasn’t been at it quite as long as DeFazio, but his enthusiasm was just as high.
“I didn’t think it would come,” Shackelford said, indicating he expected fall sports to be cancelled or delayed. “It did and we had 23 girls out today. My assistant and I got there at 9:30 for a 10 a.m. practice and the girls were already there getting their cleats on and ready to practice.”
Shackelford said his team has worked out as allowed during the summer, concentrating on conditioning. Through it all, the team has followed safety regulations.
“Of course, we want to stay safe,” Shackelford said. “We’ve followed the protocols, hand sanitizing, masks, social distancing, and we haven’t had a problem.”
Cabell Midland had one player test positive in early August, but he has recovered and there have been no problems since. After such a scare, Knights coach Luke Salmons said his team was especially eager to hit the practice field.
“Our kids are always excited about day one,” Salmons said. “They’ve been pretty resilient through all this. They understand what we need to do and they’re ready. A lot of them were here an hour before practice, so it felt somewhat normal.”
At Spring Valley, the Timberwolves took to the practice field in groups. With 102 players, coach Brad Dingess had to convert another room into a locker room. He said 10 players at a time dress and come out. Once on the field, though, they play as a team.
“That’s how we approach it every day we have these kids,” Dingess said. “We’re approaching it like it’s the last practice before the state championship game. We’re out there going at it. You’re not guaranteed tomorrow, so we go at it as hard as we can in every practice.”