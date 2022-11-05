NORFOLK, Va. — Two former Conference USA foes will meet for the first time as members of the Sun Belt Conference when Marshall travels to Norfolk, Virginia, to face the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Each has seen its share of ups and downs this season, but the two East Division opponents — coached by longtime friends and competitive rivals Charles Huff and Ricky Rahne — are fighting for position in the SBC standings as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.
“I’m not sure in the past we’ve been in this type of competitive conference where every week you’re battling some really competitive teams,” Marshall’s Huff said. “(There are) a lot of really good players, coaches and staff in this conference so it’s another great opportunity to go against them. It’ll be a great challenge.”
Marshall has just one win through its first four games in league play and is currently last in the East Division but just two games behind Coastal Carolina, who has one loss in SBC play, which came against Old Dominion, who is just a game out of a tie for first place because of that result.
A victory this weekend goes a long way for either side while a loss could put them out of the race in the East with just three games left after this weekend’s contest.
Marshall needed overtime to defeat the Monarchs, 20-13, in Huntington last season. Linebacker Eli Neal said while both teams might have some of the same tendencies as they did last season, they aren’t paying much mind to last year’s win as both sides look different when it comes to personnel in 2022.
“You’re going to have some of the same tendencies, but we try and just focus on the team we’re playing right now,” Neal said. “They are definitely a good team. Love the wideouts on the outside and love their running back and their quarterback has been playing pretty good for them.”
The Monarchs’ receiving corps is led by Ali Jennings, who is in his second season at Old Dominion after transferring from West Virginia earlier in his collegiate career. His 924 receiving yards are good for second best in the country and leads ODU in touchdown receptions with nine.
Running back Blake Watson is familiar with the Herd, burning them for 168 yards on 26 carries in the 2021 meeting in Huntington. Watson has performed well out of the backfield this season, including a program-record 259-yard, three-touchdown performance against Coastal Carolina earlier this season.
“It starts with them being able to run the football,” Huff said of the efficiency Old Dominion has shown on the offensive side of the ball. “Because they can run the football consistently, you’ve got to commit the right number of hats to stop it, but that leaves some areas in the zone you’ve got to drop back and get to in the pass game.”
But their quarterback is one Marshall hasn’t faced yet. Hayden Wolff missed the regular season meeting last year as DJ Mack stepped in and got the start but struggled to get things going in the pass game, going just 9-of-22 for 106 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Wolff has been efficient for the Monarchs, throwing for over 2,000 yards in eight games with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions, and that’s without one of his top targets — tight end Zach Kuntz, who played the first five games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Without him for the past three games, Javon Harvey has taken an increased role in the offense as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Jennings, and is coming off his first 100-yard receiving performance in a loss at Georgia State.
For the Herd, building off a career performance from quarterback Cam Fancher will be key. The redshirt freshman threw for 320 yards last time out against Coastal Carolina as he has continued to build chemistry with his receivers, now with two starts under his belt.
Marshall relied on that production to stay in the game after falling behind by three touchdowns early and never got into a rhythm in the run game as Khalan Laborn finished with just 59 yards on 16 carries.
Even when Marshall has been able to move the ball, they’ve had issues finishing when they get down in the scoring area due to penalties, turnovers or giving up a sack to put them in long down situations.
If they can clean that up, Huff said he believes there can be an uptick in production for a team that averages 24 points per game, ranking 10th out of 14 SBC teams.
“The emphasis is on playing well. I think when you start saying you have to score or we have to do this, you put a lot of pressure on kids,” Huff said. “We put the emphasis on playing well, being efficient on first down, getting in manageable third downs and then taking care of the ball on limiting penalties.”