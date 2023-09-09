The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

64df64c32a9f0.image
Buy Now

West Virginia's 2023 National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will take place Sept. 9 and 10 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley. 

 Photo courtesy WVDNR

The West Virginia National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration returns this weekend to the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley (Sept. 9 and 10).

The yearly event is designed to introduce youths and adults to hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other outdoor activities in a safe, hands-on environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in family-friendly activities; listen to live music; meet outdoor television personalities; purchase various hunting, fishing, and outdoor sporting goods; and win prizes.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you