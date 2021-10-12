HUNTINGTON — Woodrow Wilson reportedly forfeited its junior varsity home football game with Huntington High Monday when game officials stopped the contest at halftime because of unruly fan behavior.
“I heard a parent came onto the field and the refs called the game,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals, who wasn’t at the game, said. “Parents ruining it for the kids. It was a waste of time and money for us.”
HHS parent Cartessa Johnson said someone used a racist slur toward at least one Huntington High player. Another Huntington High parent, Kristina Fleeman-Barber, said an adult in the home team’s stands appeared agitated and yelled at players and officials.
“At halftime, the refs simply walked out and the scoreboard went blank,” Fleeman-Barber said. “Their coaches approached our and told them the game was over.”
A spokesperson for the Beckley Police Department said no arrests were made. Calls to Woodrow Wilson athletic director J.T. Payne and principal Rocky Powell weren’t immediately returned.
Huntington High defeated Woodrow Wilson 63-0 Friday in a varsity game.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
