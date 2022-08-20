The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — As Marshall fans filed into the concourse of Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, players on the Thundering Herd football team had already taken their seats along two long rows of tables, markers in hand.

Fans offered everything from team posters, to T-shirts, to flags and other collectible items to the players as they passed each item along and put their signature on it, making conversation with those who took the time to stand in a long line on Fan Day at the stadium.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

