HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, fans weren’t the only people happy to hear the result of Marshall’s attendance policies.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday and players spoke of the importance of having fans in attendance for home games.
Given the connections of Marshall’s program to its community — especially in the 50th year since the 1970 Marshall plane crash — that bond has great meaning to those within the program.
“Our kids understand the importance that this football program has for our fan base and our community,” Holliday said. “Any time they can line up and play in front of them, they’re excited about doing that.”
In normal years, Marshall’s preseason camp would start with the team running to Spring Hill Cemetery where some members of the 1970 Marshall plane crash are buried. That is typically the first full team event together.
Marshall’s history is woven into the fabric of the program, and that resonates within Holliday’s recruiting pitch to his players.
The message delivered is one formulated to show that connectivity and how playing for Marshall is different from other programs because of how members of the community lost family members and community leaders, along with the football players on the team in 1970 — a loss that still impacts the community today.
Once at Marshall, players become one with the community, taking part in events — including the memorial event for that crash every Nov. 14 to turn off the fountain.
With this being the 50th year since the crash that nearly ended the program, every aspect is heightened and Holliday has stated that each week out is a chance to honor those individuals.
That tone was felt following Wednesday’s practice when he addressed the team and also told them of the ability to showcase that message in a newly-announced ESPN broadcast for the season-opener against Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m. on Sept. 5.
Because of that responsibility that Marshall players feel in connection with the program, players who are bought in want to play in front of fans, as Marshall running back Brenden Knox — the reigning Conference USA Most Valuable Player and 2020 Preseason Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year — portrayed.
“It’s a relief because it gives you a sense of something that you’re playing for,” Knox said. “It gives people something to look for and gives us people to play for, so it’s a win-win.”
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said that the ability to not only play, but play in front of fans is not something being taken for granted.
“It was great news that we were going to play in front of at least some fans, unlike some teams around the country,” Wells said.
The connection and its importance to players is not shown in words, but also in actions, according to offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.
In a year where COVID-19 has ravaged the country and even college football with several teams and conferences moving their seasons to spring, Marshall’s team and administration remained committed to this year because of its importance in correlation with the crash.
Cramsey outlined how bought in to football that the players have been to COVID-19 protocols.
During one of the most difficult times in collegiate sports history, the Herd players remained committed to honoring Marshall’s most difficult time in its sports history — a fact Cramsey doesn’t want lost in translation of getting prepared for a season.
“These guys have been here all summer long dealing with this virus deal and what they can and can’t do in public and where they can and can’t go in public, and a lot of that is forgotten or behind the scenes,” Cramsey said. “Now, you get the chance to do what you do for a living and what you love to do....
“Now, there’s a game schedule. There’s a schedule out there, it’s going to be on national TV, there’s going to be fans in the crowd. We are going to play and coach the game that we love. That excitement shows up in the kids.”