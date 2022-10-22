The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall James Madison Football

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) dodges James Madison linebacker Taurus Jones (44) during the second half in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday.

 Daniel Lin | Daily News-Record via AP

HARRISONBURG, Va. — After playing in each of the first six games for the Marshall football team, redshirt freshman Cam Fancher got his first collegiate start against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday.

Henry Colombi, who transferred from Texas Tech in the offseason, went through warmups with the team but removed his pads and was in street clothes on the sideline. He left each of the Herd’s two previous games with injuries.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

