HUNTINGTON — One year ago, Cam Fancher might never have imagined he'd be the quarterback with the most experience on the Marshall football roster.
While he's aware of that reality now, it's not troubling for him, nor does he focus on it.
"I never really looked at it like that. I'm just looking to compete every day with the guys that are in the room," the redshirt freshman said.
Fancher appeared in two games last season, but only threw the ball a half-dozen times, completing three for 46 yards and rushing five times for 18 yards.
That's the extent of the collegiate experience for the quarterbacks on the spring football roster, and while there's a veteran presence on the way in the form of Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi in the fall, Fancher believes there is much to be done in the meantime.
"Just stacking days," Fancher said. "Every day being consistent with what I am doing and just improving every day."
Repetition helps, and there has been plenty to go around in spring practice for Fancher. Particularly in the live portions of scrimmages for the past two Saturdays.
"(Coach Charles Huff) wants to be able to see us play full speed and that's an opportunity to show that with my running ability and what I'm capable of," Fancher said.
Huff has taken notice and commented several times about Fancher's progression, noting that the offseason is as important for the quarterbacks' development as it is for the rest of the team.
"If he wins the job or becomes the quarterback on the team, then they are going to have to believe in his ability," Huff said. "They are going to have to believe that when he rolls out there under center that he's going to be able to operate and not just make the throws."
A portion of the offense has been scaled back in order for the youthful QB room to grasp the concepts of the offense. With each practice, Huff is seeing growth, but even then, some are at different stages.
"Getting the reps that I'm getting now are really valuable and I'm trying to grow every day," Fancher said.
Fancher and Cade Cunningham are leading the pack, Huff said.
"Cam took a step, Cade continues to do the little things, Seth (Smith) is beginning to manage his workload a little bit," Huff said. "What we're giving the young guys like Chase (Harrison) and Peter (Zamora), they are getting more comfortable with. They are on baby food and the other guys are on real food but they are starting to digest the baby steps a lot quicker."
The live portions of practice are especially important in terms of exposure for the young group, specifically Fancher and his ability to not just throw the ball, but also manage the offensive unit.
"He wows them with his arm talent but there is also so much more," Huff said. "It's controlling the huddle, it's making sure guys are aligned, it's getting us in the right check and those are the things he's getting exposed to now and he's building confidence on."