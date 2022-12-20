CONWAY, S.C. — Monday was just the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl, but the number of fans in attendance was nearly double that of the previous record.
In fact, the announced attendance of 12,023 was more than the bowl game had seen in the previous two seasons combined, after drawing 5,000 in a COVID-restricted 2020 season and then welcoming around 6,500 fans for the second Myrtle Beach Bowl last season.
Both Marshall and UConn had a large number of supporters at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, but a sea of Kelly green on the visitors side of the stadium was hard to miss.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl allotted 5,000 tickets to each school to sell for the game, and Marshall athletics officials reported that the entire allotment of tickets given to them was sold out for the first time.
However, that does not mean it's the most Herd fans to have ever attended a bowl game, just that the university has never sold out of its allotted number of tickets before this season.
The support from the fan base, some who drove in from out of town and others who live in the Myrtle Beach area, didn't go unnoticed by the team.
"When you play for the Herd, it's more about the fans," linebacker Abraham Beauplan said. "They care about the players, so I know they're going to come out and support us like they always do all season."
A glimpse of the sheer number of fans that made the trip was given at a pep rally held Sunday evening. Head coach Charles Huff made an appearance at the event.
"They wanted to give us another home game," Huff said. "I can't tell you how much I appreciate seeing all this green in Myrtle Beach. The support for this team has been phenomenal all year."
COUNT THE W's: The Herd ended the 2022 season with five straight wins and did not lose since Oct. 29 against Coastal Carolina. That serves as the longest win streak to end a season since 2002 and came after Huff's Herd lost four of its six games in the middle of the season following a 2-0 start.
Additionally, Marshall has now been victorious in bowl games in six different states out of the eight it has played in after a win in Myrtle Beach. The list includes South Carolina, Alabama, Michigan, New Mexico, Florida and Maryland. The Herd has played bowl games in Texas and Louisiana but did not win them.
HANDS TEAM: Not only did Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage catch his sixth touchdown pass of the season in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, he also pulled in his first career interception on UConn's Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the first half.
The moment of celebration by the wideout was similar to that of former wide receiver Troy Brown, who made the game-clinching interception in the 1992 national championship game against Youngstown State on Dec. 19, 1992, exactly 30 years before Gammage's pick.
LEAD 'EM ALI: In each of the three games Rasheen Ali played in, he provided an immediate boost to the offense and complemented Khalan Laborn well. Ali led the Herd in rushing against Georgia Southern, Georgia State and UConn to finish with 279 rush yards on 38 carries this season.
STINGY D: The Marshall defense, for the sixth time this season, held on opponent scoreless for an entire half of football. The Herd led 21-0 at halftime and also pitched a scoreless fourth quarter after allowing a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.
SMURF AND SURF: Tight end Devin Miller made the first catch of his collegiate career on the road against Boise State, a game played on blue turf. The final catch of his career came on the teal playing surface at Brooks Stadium. He caught a pair of passes, one of which was his second touchdown of the year.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
