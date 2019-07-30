BARBOURSVILLE - On Monday morning, Jason Beter was never happier to see such a color clash in his Barboursville restaurant.
That's because within the orange walls of Oscar's Breakfast, Burgers and Brews was a throng of red-clad Barboursville fans who grabbed open tables as early as 9 a.m. to get settled in for the Little League Southeast Region championship game.
Beter said the team's success is something that everyone within the community can take pride in, so he wants to showcase that as best as possible.
It is all part of the winning partnership that has seen Beter's business grow rapidly in Barboursville.
"Being a locally-owned independent business, Barboursville has shown nothing but love for us," Beter said. "We want to show love right back to them. We truly appreciate everything that the people of Barboursville do for us, so anything we can do to give back and provide a place to enjoy what these girls have accomplished - which is awesome - we're here to do it."
While the 9-1 loss to Salisbury (North Carolina) was not exactly what the mass of people were hoping for, many expressed their gratitude to Beter for streaming all the games of the tournament on the televisions at Oscar's, which allowed those who could not travel to Warner Robins, Georgia, the opportunity to support their team.
"Personally, it means a lot to people like us to be able to support Oscar's who shows that they support their own community," said Barboursville's Laura White. "I would much rather give my money to a business who puts forth that type of effort within their own community. They give all their support to us, so we also give it to them."
Prior to the start of the tournament, Beter put the word out on social media that the restaurant would show each game that the Barboursville softball team took part in throughout its run at the Little League Southeast Region tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia.
That offered many, such as Wetzel Perdue, whose granddaughter Addison batted leadoff and played center field, the opportunity to continue their support of the team despite not being able to make the trip down south.
White said that many of those within Oscar's on Monday morning were the same ones as could be seen at the fields cheering the team on throughout the summer.
"We're such a small community where everyone knows everyone," White said. "Of course, we know people on the team and we know those who are sitting here watching the game with us. It's very important that our community shows them how very proud we are of them - win or lose."
Beter said the 2019 tournament was a little more comfortable for Barboursville fans this year - especially since the business moved into the old Christopher's Eats space in the River Place Plaza.
"Here, it is a little more accommodating because we've tripled in size and there's a lot more room," Beter said. "It's still Oscar's and we didn't move but 1,000 feet away. We will continue to support all of the activities up here. We love having everyone in after games and when the soccer tournament was in town, we loved having those folks, too. Anything that benefits the Barboursville community, we're all about it."
Barboursville's 9-1 loss came as a result of a seven-run first inning for Salisbury (North Carolina), which came on just one hit as walks and errors piled up early against the West Virginia state champs.
Barboursville finished with a 3-2 overall record in the tournament.
SALISBURY 701 010 - 9 8 2
BARBOURSVILLE 000 1 3 1