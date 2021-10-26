HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has preached all offseason about the talent of his team.
On Tuesday night, fans got their first look at what D’Antoni spoke of as the team took part in an open intrasquad scrimmage.
While returnees such as NBA prospect Taevion Kinsey and guard Andrew Taylor are the focal point, Tuesday’s scrimmage was the first chance for fans to see the freshmen in action.
Those freshmen did not disappoint as part of the Black team, pushing the Herd’s veterans on the White team down the stretch.
White pulled away for a 102-89 win, but D’Antoni was left speaking more about his young talent following their first game under the lights in the Cam Henderson Center.
“All the young guys, to compete with that team they are playing against, that speaks well for the future of Marshall,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got size, we’ve got length, we’ve got athleticism.”
The usual suspects showed up for Marshall and Kinsey finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead the White team in the win while Taylor added 21 points, 11 assists.
For the freshmen, though, Chase McKey scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and added 13 rebounds.
“You can see how versatile he is,” D’Antoni said. “He can guard a five (center) and dribble past a point guard or guard a point guard and rebound with a five.”
Aymeric Toussaint added 20 points and nine rebounds as he and McKey formed a strong frontcourt duo for the Black team, which out-rebounded the White team, 55-42.
McKey and Toussaint were at the helm of a run that got the Black team back into the contest after the White team used the first-half shooting of Taylor and the play of big man Goran Miladinovic to jump out to an 18-point halftime lead.
The freshmen frontcourt duo combined for 14 points during a 16-2 stretch that cut the lead down to two possessions.
Another strong freshman performance came from point guard Kyle Braun, who is working his way back from a knee injury that sidelined him for part of the preseason practice sessions.
Braun looked like his knee was 100% on Tuesday night, overcoming a slow start to finish with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Much like his counterpart Taylor, Braun showed an ability to knock down shots while also finishing through contact at the rim and knocking down mid-range jumpers as he looked to match his veteran teammates stride for stride.
“He keeps our speed up,” D’Antoni said. “He’s like Andy — plays at a real fast pace and keeps the ball pressing up on the defense all the time. He’s not afraid of a challenge now.”
One returnee whose contributions were going to need to increase this season was center Miladinovic, who put on 20 pounds in the offseason.
Miladinovic came out strong early, scoring 10 of the first 13 points for the White team, which included two of his three 3-pointers on the evening.
For the Black team, freshman Wyatt Fricks dressed but did not see action as he works back from a knee injury. Fricks is back to limited practice, however.
BLACK 41 48 — 89: McKey 24, Braun 19, Toussaint 20, Sarenac 16, Early 2, Dillon 3, Meredith 5
WHITE 58 44 — 102: Taylor 21, George 10, Miladinovic 17, Kinsey 25, Beyers 6, Killen 16, Collins 7