HUNTINGTON — An hour into Marshall University’s 6:30 p.m. football game Friday at FAU, Huntington High’s football team kicked off against Capital.
At 8:30 p.m. Friday when Ohio State was pounding Northwestern, Chesapeake was in the second half of its 34-27 victory over South Point.
Fans at the high school games kept track of the college contests via the Internet on their phones and by announcements of score updates over the public address system, but several didn’t like it.
Those at home watching the Thundering Herd or the Buckeyes checked their phones or computers periodically for scores from the high school ranks. Many of them weren’t particularly happy about that.
For decades, Friday night was for high school football and the colleges took the spotlight on Saturday. With the advent of TV exposure and the apparently never-ending appetite for college football, he high schoolers face competition from their older counterparts.
“It’s good exposure for some of the conferences,” Dan Wheeler of Proctorville, Ohio said. “Marshall got a lot of exposure playing Friday night games. Ohio State doesn’t need that exposure, they are already there.”
Wheeler said it comes down to money. College programs will buck tradition if there’s a buck to be made.
“That’s the Big Ten being greedy,” Wheeler said. “Just like the NFL needs to do away with Thursday night games. Greed is the name of the game now.”
It’s also about exposure. While Ohio State is on national television every week, Marshall and most other programs don’t receive such opportunities. Conference agreements with networks also at times leave schools no choice but to play during the week.
Jack James, an assistant football coach at South Gallia High School, agreed with Wheeler.
“Show me the money,” James said.
Another longtime Tri-State basketball coach, Jody Burgess, echoed Wheeler and James.
“College football is all about money and trying to make sure as many as possible get a piece of the pie,” Burgess said.
Ohio State fan Brenda Dillon of Proctorville and former Marshall football offensive coordinator Larry Kueck shared their dislike of non-Saturday college games.
“I’m all about Saturday college football,” Dillon said. “It just seems wrong for anything but high school football to be on a Friday. Also, it’s kind of tricky for recruiting both for the athlete and the coach.”
Kueck said colleges should leave Fridays to high schools out of respect.
“Leave Fridays for high schools from which you recruit all your players,” Kueck said.
Jason Philyaw, radio voice of the Ironton Fighting Tigers, said, “I’m not a fan of it, but teams will follow the TV and the money.”
Former The Herald-Dispatch publisher Dan Martin, who lives in Fort Myers, Florida, offered a different take from many.
“I am a Marshall fan and I seldom get to see them play,” Martin said. “So, this off night game not only pleases me, it gives smaller schools rare access to a national audience.”
Jason Bellomy of Spring Valley said the exposure some college programs receive is worth playing on a non-traditional day.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Bellomy said. “It gives some colleges a chance for some television publicity that they may not get playing on Saturdays.”
Rick Mayne of Ironton pointed out that more than 700 schools in Ohio, 200 in Kentucky and 120 in West Virginia play on Friday and many can be hurt financially if fans choose to stay home to watch college games.
“Smaller schools especially look to football to bring crowds to help support all their varsity sports,” Mayne said. “Televised sports are terrific, but high school programs don’t typically see TV revenue.”
Hank Bond of Russell, Kentucky, said colleges competing with high schoolers for attention is unfair to the younger players, no matter the season .
“The same as college basketball on Tuesday and Friday,” Bond said. “It diminishes the hard work of the young people. I do not think it’s best.”
Jan Keatly, retired athletic director at South Point High School, said she prefers colleges play on Saturday and high schools on Friday.
“Football gate receipts are the money makers for your programs,” Keatly said of high schools.