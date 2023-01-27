SPRING VALLEY — Cabell Midland girls basketball coach Randy Templeton knew how the game started would go a long way in determining the outcome.
It didn’t swing in favor of the Knights, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA girls basketball.
After trailing by four points in the opening minutes, Spring Valley (Class AAAA No. 2) ended the first quarter on a 19-2 run, jumping in front by double digits in a 65-52 win at the Wolves Den on Friday night.
“Dria (Parker) got us going in the first quarter by hitting a couple 3s, and then our defense led to our offense and it kept us going,” Timberwolves coach Bo Miller said of the win.
Parker hit a pair of triples in the opening frame, the second of which came at the buzzer and pushed the lead to 13 points after eight minutes. Twelve of her eventual 17 points came by halftime, supplemented by 10 from freshman Brooklyn Ellis.
“We told them that we couldn’t let (Spring Valley) come out and get going,{ Templeton said. “We looked fine. I thought we had really good practices but we just came out flat and played scared. We just didn’t play ball.”
The Knights were without Sophi Aldridge in the loss, who missed the game due to injury, but Cabell Midland’s shortcomings went deeper than simply missing a player.
After falling behind by double digits in the first quarter, the Knights turned to a press defense to try and stymie the Timberwolves offense. Instead, Spring Valley raced past it and got the offense out in transition, feeding the ball inside to Brooklyn Ellis and Hallie Bailey.
Ellis scored 18 to pace Spring Valley, Bailey chipped in 17 points. Midway through the third quarter, Bailey converted on a three-point play to give her team the largest lead of the night, doubling up Cabell Midland, 44-22.
“She controls the game,” Miller said of Bailey. “She’s the leader and did some things in the end to take it over, and she’s showing us how to win.”
Cabell Midland’s Jayda Allie scored 18 points in the second half of the loss, on her 18th birthday, and finished with a game-high 21. Jazmyn Wheeler and Katelyn Cremeans each scored nine for Cabell Midland.
Timberwolves sophomore Allie Daniels scored eight points and collected 17 rebounds in the win, eclipsing the 500-rebound milestone in just her second year with the team.
“It feels really good and I’m really proud of myself,” Daniels said. “I’ve worked really hard for this.”
That she hit the milestone in a win over the Knights might make the memory even sweeter. Cabell Midland beat Spring Valley three times last season, including a loss in the sectional tournament that ended Daniels’ freshman campaign.
“We knew we had to win,” Daniels said. “We had a really big crowd and a lot of support tonight, and we went out there and did it.”
CMHS 8 11 18 15 — 52: Allie 21, Wheeler 9, Cremeans 9, Parsons 6, Graves 4, Thompson 3
SVHS 21 13 20 11 — 65: Ellis 18, Parker 17, Bailey 17, Daniels 8, Crum 5