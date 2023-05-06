CHARLESTON — Slow and steady wins the race.
After a fast start, Marshall baseball’s offense fizzled out while James Madison spread its production out, scoring the final seven runs of the contest in a 7-3 win over the Herd Saturday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark.
“We had a game plan and we executed it,” Marshall coach Greg Beals said of the start of the game, in which the Herd collected four hits in the first two frames. “My biggest concern is our ability to stay focused and stay committed throughout the game, and when things don’t go well, it doesn’t change the player, doesn’t change the approach, doesn’t change the way we go about the game.”
With the win, the Dukes (25-20, 11-10 Sun Belt) clinched the series and handed the Herd (16-28, 5-18 SBC) its sixth loss in a row.
Kyle Schaefer sent his sixth home run of the season over the wall in right field to plate three runs with one out in the first inning and give the Herd some early run support. The long ball came after Luke Edwards led off with a double and Owen Ayers walked to put two on.
But Marshall finished with five total hits and had just two after the second inning, both from Ayers, with a double in the sixth and a single in the eighth.
After logging just one hit and having two total baserunners in the first four innings, JMU tied the game in the fifth inning with four consecutive singles and a wild pitch to even the score at 3-3 with just one out. The Herd got out of the inning by turning a double play on a ground ball.
“I was proud of how we hung in there,” James Madison coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “Tip your cap to (Marshall pitcher Raymond) Pacella, because he kept us off-balance, but we were fortunate to get three runs in the fifth.”
After Schaefer’s homer to start the afternoon, the Herd struggled to get baserunners in the few innings that followed.
JMU right-hander Ryan Murphy issued a walk to Gio Ferraro behind Schaefer in the first frame but then sat down 11 of the next 13 batters he faced. Ferraro and the two Marshall players that reached in that window never advanced past second base.
The Herd stranded three runners in the loss, two at first base and another at third, but only had four reach base after the first inning.
“This ball club is just carrying a little bit more with them than they need to,” Beals said of the team and how they respond to adversity. “To be good, we need to unhitch the trailer a little bit and leave the past behind to make sure we’re focused on competing in the moment.”
Murphy was pulled from the game after recording his second strikeout for the second out in the bottom of the fifth. Matt Klienfelter entered in relief and the inning ended when he struck Edwards out and KB Peralta was called for interference on an attempted steal of second base.
Ikenberry said he should’ve gone to the bullpen earlier in Friday night’s win, but didn’t and gave up four runs in the inning that he thought about making the change. On Saturday, he didn’t second-guess himself.
“When we look at all the stats the third time through the order, Murphy gets hit a little bit and after throwing 26 pitches in the first inning I knew we’d have him on a short leash,” Ikenberry said. “I was impressed with how he settled in after the three runs. Last week, he struggled and we had to get him early. Not this week.”
On the mound for Marshall, Pacella pitched six complete innings. Like Murphy, he had a dominant stretch in the early and middle innings, giving up a single hit through four before JMU had a string of hits in the fifth. He struck out four batters to just one walk.
JMU took its first lead in the top of the sixth, 4-3, on Jason Schiavone’s RBI groundout and added to it in the the seventh.
Jack Cone drew a walk and advanced to third on a single by Mason Dunaway and then came in to score on a throw to second that caught Dunaway stealing, making it 5-3.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, the Dukes strung together three straight hits, two of which were doubles, to plate two more runs and set the final score, clinching the series victory with their second win of the weekend.
“I thought it was important for us to extend the lead there in the ninth. That was huge,” Ikenberry added. “5-3 going into the ninth is anybody’s ball game. Anybody can beat anybody, and you don’t want to give them energy or opportunities to tie the game.”
James Madison can go for the series sweep Sunday, with the final game of the weekend scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
J. MADISON 000 031 102 — 7 12 0
MARSHALL 300 000 000 — 3 5 0
Pitching
Murphy, Klienfelter (5), and Williams; Pacella and Capuano (7).
Hitting
(JMU) Cone 2-3, 2B, RBI; Calabrese 2-4; Dunaway 2-4, 2B, RBI; Fenwick 2-5, 2B, RBI. (MU) Schaefer 1-3, HR, 3 RBI; Ayers 2-3, 2B; Edwards 1-4, 2B