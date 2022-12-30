The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA –Chesapeake coach Chris Ball has taken in some good first periods and endured some dismal ones. The one he witnessed Friday night takes the cake for best in his book for now.

Chesapeake scored the first 14 points of the game and led 29-4 after the first eight minutes on the way to victory over Tolsia, 69-34, in the third annual Evaroni’s Classic held at the Floyd H. Stark Court inside the C-K Community Center.

