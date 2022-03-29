HUNTINGTON — Five runs in the second inning was enough for the West Virginia Mountaineers to best Marshall 7-3 on the Thundering Herd's home field Tuesday afternoon.
Three WVU players homered, including a pair that gave the visitors a major boost early in the contest, a performance that coach Randy Mazey said provided a lot of confidence moving forward.
A double off the bat of Braden Barry scored a pair. Mike Kluska then hit a home run just past the outstretched glove of Marshall's Ryan Schaefer to extend the lead to 4-0. A solo shot from Austin Davis capped the scoring and put the Herd in a 5-0 hole after just two innings.
Marshall had base runners in each the second, third and fourth innings but left them stranded and struggled against Mountaineer starter Zach Bravo, who pitched six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits.
"While he was out there, he was in control of the game the whole time. They hit some right at us but he was able to get through it and throw some strikes," Mazey said.
Braco struck out just two batters but had great command, as 50 of his 69 pitches were strikes and he seldom worked deep into the count.
Marshall made contact throughout the game, but the ball always appeared to find the mitt of a Mountaineer.
Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner said he was happy with the team's approach but falling behind by 7 runs put it in a bigger rut than it could overcome when balls weren't finding the gaps.
"That game came down to one big inning but I thought our guys swung (the bat) well but just hit it right to guys and (WVU) did a better job of hitting with guys in scoring position," Waggoner said. "It was a closer game than what the score showed."
The Mountaineers added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to push the lead to 6-0. In the fifth, Barry earned a one-out walk then advanced on a passed ball and took third after Marshall hurler Ryan Capuano was called for a balk. Barry was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Kluska one batter later. Kluska finished with three RBIs.
In the seventh, Victor Scott II hit the third and final home run of the day for WVU, extending the lead to 7-0. Marshall's Jordon Billups homered in the seventh inning to break up the shutout.
Bravo left the game after six innings and Marshall picked up some momentum but the deficit was too great. A pair of walks to begin the inning each came around to score when Travis Sankovich singled, making it 7-3.
Back-to-back singles with two outs brought the tying run to the on deck circle in the bottom of the 8th inning, but Kyle Schaefer grounded out, ending the scoring threat for Marshall and stranding two runners.
In total, the Herd left 9 runners on base. The Mountaineers stole 5 bases, increasing their season total to 84 in 22 games.
The loss was Marshall's seventh in the last 9 games, falling back to an even .500 as a result. WVU earned its fourth consecutive victory and improved to 14-8 on the season.
WEST VIRGINIA 050 110 000 - 7 8 1
MARSHALL 000 000 120 - 3 6 2
Bravo, Major (7), Hodgdon (8), Short, Smith, Lowery, Ouderkirk (9); Capuano, Davenport (6), Thompson (8), Weyrich (9) Agemy.
Hitting: (WVU) Davis 3-4 HR, Kluska HR 3 RBI, Scott HR, Barry 2B, Holbrook 2B; (MU) Billups HR