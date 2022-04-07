Father got the best of his son this time on the bowling lanes.
Mac Roberts (dad) and Jay Roberts (son) finished first and second, respectively, in all-events in the Huntington USBC Senior Tournament held on three straight Tuesdays in March at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
Mac Roberts had a nine-game total of 2,315. Jay Roberts followed with 2,256. Then came Kevin Malone, 2,240; Brad Mullins, 2,231; and Dale Morrison, 2,190 to round out the top five. And to think Mac Roberts’ first game in team event/tournament was in the 140s.
“I just bowled,” said Mac Roberts, who is 82. “I do what I can do. I did not dream I would win.”
It would make sense to figure the Roberts duo put up some big numbers in the designated events and they didn’t disappoint. Jay shot 795 to win singles and Mac followed with 775. In doubles, the two combined to shoot 1,516 to lead. Cyndy Malone-Kevin Malone took second, 1,483; and John Zimmerman-Roger Goodman placed third, 1,482.
In team event, Blondies Bombers prevailed with 2,997. Team members and scores are Cyndy Malone, 727; Brad Mullins, 706; Marc Mullins, 754; and Kevin Malone, 810. The Dream Team took second with 2,930. Foursome included Gary Meadows, 716; Clara David, 734; George Madison, 689; and John David, 791. You knew the Roberts-Roberts duo had to be on a high-scoring team and they were. Mac’s Marauders wound up third with 2,893. The four are Dale Morrison, 748; Tina Hall, 660; Mac Roberts, 761; and Jay Roberts, 724. Placing fourth and last to cash were Jack’s Jokers with 2,885. Team members are Carol White, 686; Hal White, 809; Frank Anderson, 693; and Jack Simmons, 697. Thanks to Dale Morrison and Mike Prater for the rundowns. Each division had good turnouts.
PBA YOUTH ENTRANTS: Andrew Allen, son of Kirby Allen and a junior at Ironton High, and Mason Davidson, 8th grader at Ironton Middle, both have memberships in the PBA Junior program. Both competed in the South Regional in Marietta, Georgia, last weekend. The shot was the Carmen Salvino oil pattern.
In Open 18 Boys, Allen led the six-game qualifier with 1,285 (214 average) for the top 8. In match play, he went 4-2-1 to still lead. In the position round, Jakob Robertson of Oxford, Mississippi, beat Allen to lead at 7-1. Allen went to 4-3-1. In match one in the finals, Ethan Carter defeated Jacob Kiker 202-164. In match two, Ethan Collier defeated Allen 204-173. For the title, Robertson beat Collier 181-159. Allen got third overall and $350 in scholarship money. His average for the event was 208.
In U15 Mixed, Mason Davidson placed 14th with a 167 average and did not make match play.
USBC OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 118th edition of the storied USBC Open Championships began March 12 at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas. More than 47,000 bowlers are scheduled to compete in this major event. The event runs daily until July 18 in the 60-lane facility. At the formal opening ceremony, there were 48 teams representing 15 states.
Before bowling began, there was the traditional introduction of Joe Bowler 2022, some comedy from Brian McKim and the traditional Mass Ball Shot Ceremony. Ryan Swalling of Burley, Idaho was selected at random as “Joe Bowler” and he resided over the opening ceremony and threw out the first ball. This tradition dates back to 1951. Swalling is here for the eighth time overall, but first on opening day. After a warmup shot, the right-hander knocked down seven pins to open the tournament.
This year marks the event’s sixth stop in Las Vegas overall and fourth at South Point. This is the third time the tournament has been held in the same city in consecutive years.