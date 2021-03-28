BOCA RATON, Florida — Marshall baseball’s first weekend in Conference USA was no trip to the beach.
Florida Atlantic combined for nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings off of Marshall pitching to earn an 11-2 win on Sunday which completed a four-game sweep in Conference USA action at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
The game stayed close through the first four innings as Marshall starter Johnny Cheatwood allowed just a solo home run to Jared DeSantolo in the third as the Owls took a 1-0 lead.
However, the floodgates opened in the fifth inning.
After Cheatwood allowed a leadoff double to Mitchell Hartigan, he was pulled in favor of Trey Alderman, who struggled from the start.
Alderman allowed a double to DeSantolo to make it 2-0 before three RBI singles pushed the lead to 5-0 before the end of the frame.
Marshall (4-11) was able to get a pair of runs back in the top of the sixth as Peter Hutzal scored on a groundout before Kyle Schaefer single to score Zach Inskeep.
However, Florida Atlantic (14-9) slammed the door shut in the bottom of the frame, plating five runs with the big blast being a three-run home run by Nolan Schanuel that made it 10-2.
The Owls added another run in the eighth to set the final score.
Sunday was another disappointing day for the Herd bullpen, which struggled throughout the series.
On Saturday, both Marshall’s losses came at the hands of the late innings.
In game one, Marshall led 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead in a 5-3 loss.
Game two was even more difficult to swallow for the Herd, who led 6-2 entering the seventh inning (they played two seven-inning games).
FAU scored five runs in the seventh to earn a walkoff win.
Marshall returns to action at 2 p.m. on Friday when the Herd hosts Old Dominion at George Smailes Field.