BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Hunter Cooley pitched a four-hit shutout to lead FAU to a 12-0 victory over Marshall Friday in Conference USA college baseball.
Cooley (4-1) struck out six and walked one in the opener of a four-game series that continues with a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday and concludes with a single game at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Owls jumped on Thundering Herd starter Cody Sharp (0-1), a former Spring Valley High School star, for eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits in the first three innings. Sharp struck out five and walked three as FAU scored one in the first, four in the second and three in the third.
The Owls (11-9 overall, 1-0 C-USA) added four runs in the seventh off Hunter Harritan.
Jackson Wenstrom went 3 for 3 with a home run and four runs batted in for FAU. B.J. Murray was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Nicholas Toney went 2 for 5 with a homer.
Marshall fell to 4-8 overall, 1-0 in C-USA.
Men's golf
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Marshall men’s golf team finished the first round of the Furman Intercollegiate tied for ninth in a field of 17 teams Friday.
Thundering Herd sophomore Tyler Jones is tied for third.
“Tyler played another great round today,” Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. “He is playing some great golf right now. Noah (Mullens) and Christian (Boyd) put together some nice rounds as well. I was very pleased see Tyler, Noah and Christian play so well on a course they were seeing for the first time in competition.”
Jones totaled three birdies and two bogeys to come in at 1-under par, 70, four strokes off the lead. Mullens, playing as an individual ended with a 1-over 72, and is tied for 12th. Boyd finished 1-under on the back-nine and ended the day with a 3-over 74.
Furman is leading its home event after compiling a team score of 1-under 283. The Paladins lead Wofford College by four shots. Keller Harper of Furman and Colin Slater of George Mason are tied for the lead after scoring a 5-under 66.
Softball
The Marshall softball team is back at Dot Hicks Field for a three-game series with the Bellarmine Knights, with a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday. First pitch for both days’ action is scheduled for 12 p.m.
The Thundering Herd comes into the weekend with a 9-3 record. The Knights enter at 4-16.
Men's soccer
The No. 8 Marshall men’s soccer team is back in action at home to take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in Conference USA action. Kickoff from Hoops Family Field is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Thundering Herd enters the contest at 6-2-1 overall and 3-0-0 in C-USA play. The Monarchs come in at 1-1-2 overall and 0-1-2 in conference action.