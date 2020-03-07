BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-50 win over Marshall’s women’s basketball team on Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 12-17 overall and 7-11 in Conference USA.
Florida Atlantic (13-16, 7-11 C-USA) shot well from the outside in the first quarter, hitting 6 of 12 3-point attempts to take a 24-13 lead. That advantage grew to as much as 25 points in the fourth quarter as Marshall’s offense never got on track.
Turnovers were the biggest bugaboo for the Thundering Herd on Saturday. Marshall committed 23, leading to 21 points for the Owls. The Herd had just six assists.
Marshall was led by Savannah Wheeler’s 14 points while Taylor Pearson had 13 points and seven rebounds. Pearson also had six turnovers.
While Marshall’s offense struggled, Crystal Primm was the leader for the Owls, scoring 15 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing out six assists.
FAU also got 14 points off the bench from Alexa Zaph, who knocked down 3-pointers early which got the Owls into a rhythm offensively.
Given the results of Saturday’s contests, Marshall will go into the Conference USA Tournament as a No. 8 seed and will take on Southern Miss at noon on Wednesday in the opening game of the tournament, which takes place in Frisco, Texas.
Should the Herd win, it will get a date with top-seed Rice, which earned the outright league title with a 73-70 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.
Men’s golf
PINEHURST, N.C. — The Marshall men’s golf team is seventh after two rounds in the 13-team Pinehurst Intercollegiate at Pinehurst No. 8.
“Today was a really challenging day on the golf course and I really liked the way the guys responded to the adverse conditions,” Thundering Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. “Tyler Jones improved by four strokes over his first round and led the team with a 3-over 74. He finished his round with a great birdie. Ben Roeder continued his solid play and I am looking for a great round out of him (Sunday).”
As a team, Marshall improved by one shot from the first round. Freshman Tyler Jones jumped up 13 spots on the leaderboard and is tied for 14th along with redshirt senior Ben Roeder. Sophomore Kyle Mitchell, playing as an individual, also moved up 13 places on the leaderboard with the six-stroke improvement.
“Brad Plaziak continues to play solid golf. He had one of the best up-and-downs, for the par on the ninth hole, that I have ever seen. Cole Moore really battled hard today and played great on his final nine holes. Kyle Mitchell played well today and had our biggest improvements of six strokes from his first round. Cameron Root continues to be solid but still hasn’t seen the birdie putts drop. I am looking for him to get some (Sunday).”
Elon continues to lead and is now 16 shots up on Davidson. Graham Hutchinson of Elon holds the lead by two strokes over Gustav Fransson of Old Dominion.
The third round begins Sunday morning with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Live scoring is provided by GolfStat.com.