'Tis the season for high school basketball showcases.
The FCA Hoops Classic in Institute, West Virginia, and Flyer Invitational at Ironton St. Joe highlight a weekend of multiple-game events.
The marquee matchup of the FCA Classic at West Virginia State University features Huntington High vs. Charleston Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a boys game. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. with a girls game when Roane County plays Buffalo, followed by Tolsia vs. Cross Lanes Christian girls at noon.
Boys play the next five games, with Cross Lanes Christian and Sherman tipping off at 1:30 p.m., Cameron playing Van at 3 p.m., Wayne taking on Teays Valley Christian at 4:30 p.m. and Poca vs. Greenbrier West at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Calvary Baptist's and Sissonville's girls open play at 9 a.m., with the girls from Ripley and Charleston Catholic meeting at 10:30 a.m. At noon, Ripley meets Herbert Hoover in a boys game, followed at 1:30 p.m. by Sherman and Montcalm in a boys game.
Boys games continue at 3 p.m., when Charleston Catholic battles Calvary Baptist, ahead of a 4:30 p.m. game featuring Nitro and Nicholas County. At 6 p.m., the girls return to the court as South Charleston plays East Fairmont. The Black Eagles and Bees boys close the event at 7:30 p.m.
The Flyer Invitational at the Family Life Center began Thursday with a pair of girls games: Coal Grove vs. Raceland, followed by Ironton St. Joe taking on Lucasville Valley. Friday features two boys contests: Ironton vs. Raceland at 5:30 p.m., followed by St. Joe vs. Grace Christian at 7:30 p.m.
The event wraps up Saturday with the girls consolation game at 10 a.m., the girls championship game at 11:30 a.m., the boys consolation at 1 p.m. and the boys title contest at 2:30 p.m.
The Boyd County Roundball Classic last week was the first of several such showcases in the Tri-State. Next week, the Ironton Basketball Classic Invitational takes place at the Conley Center. Play begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday when the Fighting Tigers girls play Spring Valley, followed at 4:30 p.m. by Portsmouth's boys taking on Wesley Christian. At 6:30 p.m., Huntington Prep plays Combine Academy in a boys contest, followed at 8:15 p.m. by Ironton vs. Hurricane.
Thursday's slate features four boys games, beginning with South Gallia playing Ironton St. Joe at 3 p.m. At 4:45 p.m., Huntington High plays Minford, with Huntington Prep taking on Centerville at 6:30 p.m. The showcase ends with Ironton playing Russell at 8:15 p.m.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
