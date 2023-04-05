HUNTINGTON -- When Jayla Bias-Smith walked on the softball field 12 years ago, she shuttered at the thought of playing.
Now, the Huntington High School standout strikes fear into the heart of opponents.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 9:36 pm
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 9:36 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON -- When Jayla Bias-Smith walked on the softball field 12 years ago, she shuttered at the thought of playing.
Now, the Huntington High School standout strikes fear into the heart of opponents.
"My first day, I was scared to walk on the field," Bias-Smith said. "Now, I walk around like I own the place."
Bias-Smith, a multi-position star, is set to sign with Carson-Newman University, a strong NCAA Division II program in Jefferson City, Tennessee, next week. The Eagles are ranked 24th in the nation.
"I went there on a visit and it felt like home," Bias-Smith said. "It was comfortable. My parents and I both knew that's where I wanted to be. It's a beautiful school."
Smith leads the Highlanders (4-7) with a .487 batting average. She's hit one home run, five doubles and one triple with four stolen bases while reaching base at a .535 clip and slugging .743. She has a 1-0 record in four pitching appearances and an .889 fielding percentage.
Versatility is a strength for the hurler/outfielder/infielder. Bias-Smith said she thinks that will serve her well in college.
"Wherever they need me, I'll play," she said. "Outifeld is my No. 1 perference."
Bias-Smith said she plans to major in kinesiology and exercise science, thanks to a class taught by Huntington High trainer Justin Ross.
The Highlanders' record might not appear impressive, but the schedule has been rugged. Huntington High lost just 4-0 at powerful Cabell Midland Tuesday. Losses also have come to traitional powers Spring Valley, Hurricane and George Washington. The Highanders have beaten Wayne twice, Coal Grove and Riverside.
"We're definitely better this year," Bias-Smith said. "We're working hard. The morale is 20 times better. It's good to have teammates who believe in you and you can believe in. It's good overall. We're on our way to doing better than we did last season."
The Highlanders haven't posted a winning season since 2017. That's hard to take for a program that won back-to-back state titles in 2007 and 2008. Bias-Smith said the key is to turnng the program around is to persevere.
"Keep working," she said. "Keep grinding it out."
Still, for Bias-Smith, the competitor in her becomes frustrated at times. She said, though, she has learned not to let situations out of her control affect her.
"My attitude has improved a lot," Bias-Smith said. "It's hard to stay positive sometimes. It's hard to do when you're down."
The Highlanders are set for a stiff test at 6 p.m. Thursday when they entertain powerhouse Lincoln County.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.